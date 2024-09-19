ukenru
MP Kamelchuk resigns from “Servant of the People” party: the parliamentarian gives the reason

MP Kamelchuk resigns from “Servant of the People” party: the parliamentarian gives the reason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18106 views

Yuriy Kamelchuk leaves the Servant of the People party because of the vote to rename Chervonohrad to Sheptytsky. He criticizes the disregard for the will of the community and declares that he will continue to work in the faction.

MP Yuriy Kamelchuk has written a statement of resignation from the Servant of the People party because of today's vote by the Verkhovna Rada to rename 327 settlements, including the city of Chervonohrad in Lviv region, where the MP lives, Sheptytsky. Kamelchuk wrote about this on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kamelchuk, the Verkhovna Rada committee decided to force the name of Chervonohrad to be changed to Sheptytskyi, and today, on September 19, the Verkhovna Rada, against the will of the community, changed the name of the city.

Today, in my opinion, an act of de-Sovietization took place through the knee. I did not vote for this collective farm resolution. You cannot demonstrate democracy through a resolution where 328 names of settlements depend on one button. And without discussion. Why is this so? Because the factions agreed to do so. They must have been afraid of getting into mutual accusations again. My requests to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the heads of the factions to speak were rejected. My appeal just before my speech was ignored. You can see this in the recording of today's meeting. It is because of this attitude to the will of the community and democracy that I did not vote for this resolution. And you can also see my two raised hands on the video of today's meeting. I will never accept that the voice of the people is ignored

- Kamelchuk wrote.

He added that yesterday there was a backstage conciliation council of factions, where 5 cities were excluded from the resolution on renaming cities, but Chervonohrad was not among them.

And, you know, I even admit that the community was ready to accept the process of changing the name, but on one condition - the involvement of the community in this process. But in exchange for numerous appeals and thousands of signatures, democracy through the knee? (...) I am sure that if the community accepts the new name, the city will see positive changes. If not, the resentment will result in resistance, which will manifest itself later, after Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia. What can be done if the community decides not to adopt the new name? The Chervonohrad City Council can initiate a new renaming process involving the community and the military who are now at the front. And finally. I cannot agree with this attitude of the leadership of the Servant of the People party. I am leaving the party. The statement has already been written and sent to

 - added the MP.

In addition, he resigned as a member of the council of the Lviv regional party organization “Servant of the People”. However, he noted that he would continue to work in the Servant of the People faction, as this would allow him to perform functions in the Energy Committee and in the PACE delegation.

Recall

Parliament passed a resolution to rename 327 settlements with Russian and Soviet names. The names of 10 cities, numerous towns and villages in different regions of Ukraine were changed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
chervonohradChervonohrad
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising