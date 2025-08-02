$41.710.00
Kia America Recalls Hundreds of Thousands of Tellurides: Reasons Revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Kia America is recalling over 200,000 Telluride vehicles in the US. The reason is a possible detachment of the door handle trim.

Kia America Recalls Hundreds of Thousands of Tellurides: Reasons Revealed

Kia America has recalled approximately 201,149 Telluride vehicles in the US. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the publication, this decision is related to the need to check the quality of the door handle trim. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated: the door strip trim can peel off and detach from the vehicle.

Other details are not yet reported.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Tesla no longer accepts orders for its luxury electric vehicles Model S and Model X in Europe.

UNN also reported that Chinese automakers BYD and Chery increased sales by 40% in 2024, while Tesla faced an annual decline for the first time.

Yevhen Ustimenko

