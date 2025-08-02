Kia America Recalls Hundreds of Thousands of Tellurides: Reasons Revealed

Kia America has recalled approximately 201,149 Telluride vehicles in the US. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

According to the publication, this decision is related to the need to check the quality of the door handle trim. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated: the door strip trim can peel off and detach from the vehicle.

Other details are not yet reported.

