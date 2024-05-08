Truck collides with car in Kyiv region: three dead

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83489 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107833 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150650 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154645 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250814 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174236 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165485 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148355 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226150 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Truck collides with car in Kyiv region: three dead

Truck collides with car in Kyiv region: three dead

Kyiv

 • 20957 views

In the Kyiv region, a truck collided with a car, killing the driver and two passengers.

Today, on May 8, a MAN truck and a KIA car collided near the village of Svyatopetrivske in Kyiv region, killing the car driver and two passengers. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police. 

Details 

According to the police, the accident occurred at 10:30. A MAN truck was leaving a secondary road for the main road  in the direction of Boyarka. At the same time, a KIA was driving at high speed toward Vyshneve. 

When the truck was making a left turn at a traffic light, a car drove into its trailer. 

As a result of the collision, the 34-year-old driver of the car and two passengers - the driver's 34-year-old wife and her 57-year-old mother - died on the spot from their injuries. 

Investigators of the Kyiv Region Investigation Department have launched a pre-trial investigation into the accident (Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine -  violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles).

Police officers detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Three people were injured in an accident in Kyiv region: 3-year-old boy is in intensive care07.05.24, 16:35 • 67731 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

kiaKia
kyivKyiv

