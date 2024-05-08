Truck collides with car in Kyiv region: three dead

Today, on May 8, a MAN truck and a KIA car collided near the village of Svyatopetrivske in Kyiv region, killing the car driver and two passengers. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

According to the police, the accident occurred at 10:30. A MAN truck was leaving a secondary road for the main road in the direction of Boyarka. At the same time, a KIA was driving at high speed toward Vyshneve.

When the truck was making a left turn at a traffic light, a car drove into its trailer.

As a result of the collision, the 34-year-old driver of the car and two passengers - the driver's 34-year-old wife and her 57-year-old mother - died on the spot from their injuries.

Investigators of the Kyiv Region Investigation Department have launched a pre-trial investigation into the accident (Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles).

Police officers detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

