A 9-year-old boy died in an accident on the Kyiv-Znamianka highway

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59674 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103230 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146339 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150730 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246920 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173362 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164759 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148232 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223953 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62085 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100399 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31835 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42862 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35762 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246924 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223955 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210266 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236117 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223038 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59685 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35762 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42862 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112217 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113162 views
A 9-year-old boy died in an accident on the Kyiv-Znamianka highway

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 77232 views

A 9-year-old boy was killed in a car accident on the Kyiv-Znamianka highway when a Kia car collided with a Volvo truck.

A 9-year-old boy was killed in an accident on the Kyiv-Znamianka highway, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv regional police.

Details

It has been preliminarily established that the 38-year-old driver of a Kia, moving on the H-01 highway, collided with the rear of a Volvo, which was stationary in the outer lane.

As a result of the accident, a 9-year-old passenger of the Kia died on the spot, and the 38-year-old driver was taken to hospital. The driver of the Volvo dump truck was not injured.

A criminal proceeding was opened over the incident under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Police officers continue to work at the scene.

Large-scale road accident in Vinnytsia region: three policemen killed, one injured11.05.24, 18:43 • 38020 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
kiaKia
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
kyivKyiv

