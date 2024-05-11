A 9-year-old boy died in an accident on the Kyiv-Znamianka highway

A 9-year-old boy was killed in an accident on the Kyiv-Znamianka highway, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv regional police.

Details

It has been preliminarily established that the 38-year-old driver of a Kia, moving on the H-01 highway, collided with the rear of a Volvo, which was stationary in the outer lane.

As a result of the accident, a 9-year-old passenger of the Kia died on the spot, and the 38-year-old driver was taken to hospital. The driver of the Volvo dump truck was not injured.

A criminal proceeding was opened over the incident under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Police officers continue to work at the scene.

