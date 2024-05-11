Large-scale road accident in Vinnytsia region: three policemen killed, one injured

Three policemen were killed in an accident in Vinnytsia region. The accident occurred today at about 12 o'clock on a bypass road in Vinnytsia. Investigators are working at the scene, UNN reports, citing the National Police.

Details

According to preliminary information from the investigation, as a result of the collision of three cars, three police officers of the Bila Tserkva District Police Department, who were undergoing training as community police officers, died at the scene. Another police officer was hospitalized. The police officers were off duty and were returning from training.

The driver of the second car, a Toyota Tundra, his wife and their minor child were also taken to a medical facility. According to doctors, their lives are not in danger.

The third car was mechanically damaged.

Investigations are ongoing at the accident site. The causes and circumstances of the accident are being established.

Investigators launched a pre-trial investigation into the accident under Part 3 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles).