Most popular new car brands in the EU: market leaders ranking

According to the results of January-November, almost 9.9 million new passenger cars were registered in the European Union countries. Volkswagen remains the market leader, and Toyota and Skoda also entered the top three most popular brands. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.

Among these cars, Volkswagen models were in the highest demand, with more than 1.1 million units sold in 11 months. Compared to the same period last year, Volkswagen improved its sales in the EU by 4.7%. - the message says.

Toyota and Skoda also made it into the top three.

TOP-10 brands in the EU new passenger car market:

1. Volkswagen – 1,120,050 units (+4.7%);

2. Toyota – 676,625 units (-6.5%);

3. Skoda – 664,142 units (+10%);

4. Renault – 604,236 units (+6.9%);

5. BMW – 586,959 units (+4%);

6. Mercedes-Benz – 510,810 units (+1.4%);

7. Dacia – 510,322 units (+5.2%);

8. Peugeot – 509,407 units (-2.8%);

9. Audi – 476,204 units (-0.1%);

10. Hyundai – 382,582 units (-1.6%).

Experts named the 4 most unreliable electric vehicles on the market