Most popular new car brands in the EU: market leaders ranking

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
04:39 AM • 7164 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 19697 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 27521 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 25433 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 23418 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 34517 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 45233 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 32997 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 44533 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 53148 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
5m/s
82%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump accused the UN of inaction on the Russian-Ukrainian warPhotoDecember 28, 09:53 PM • 17629 views
President Zelenskyy announced the timeline for approving the peace planDecember 28, 10:59 PM • 8102 views
Power outages on December 29: DTEK published schedules for two regions and KyivVideoDecember 28, 11:08 PM • 17081 views
Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Trump and further team meetingsVideoDecember 28, 11:41 PM • 13678 views
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in Ukraine02:59 AM • 15960 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 31931 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 101705 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 152429 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 76371 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 106682 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 22448 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 33252 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 101705 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 34646 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 33725 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Truth Social

Most popular new car brands in the EU: market leaders ranking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

From January to November, almost 9.9 million new passenger cars were registered in the European Union. Volkswagen, Toyota, and Skoda became the market leaders.

Most popular new car brands in the EU: market leaders ranking

According to the results of January-November, almost 9.9 million new passenger cars were registered in the European Union countries. Volkswagen remains the market leader, and Toyota and Skoda also entered the top three most popular brands. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.

Among these cars, Volkswagen models were in the highest demand, with more than 1.1 million units sold in 11 months. Compared to the same period last year, Volkswagen improved its sales in the EU by 4.7%.

- the message says.

Toyota and Skoda also made it into the top three.

TOP-10 brands in the EU new passenger car market:

1. Volkswagen – 1,120,050 units (+4.7%);

2. Toyota – 676,625 units (-6.5%);

3. Skoda – 664,142 units (+10%);

4. Renault – 604,236 units (+6.9%);

5. BMW – 586,959 units (+4%);

6. Mercedes-Benz – 510,810 units (+1.4%);

7. Dacia – 510,322 units (+5.2%);

8. Peugeot – 509,407 units (-2.8%);

9. Audi – 476,204 units (-0.1%);

10. Hyundai – 382,582 units (-1.6%).

Experts named the 4 most unreliable electric vehicles on the market27.12.25, 04:01 • 3909 views

Olga Rozgon

Auto
Brand
Volkswagen
Audi
Hyundai
Toyota
European Union