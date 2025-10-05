$41.280.00
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 23028 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 56621 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 113891 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 101849 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 102950 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 127501 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 101002 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 46613 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 53678 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Road accident in Kirovohrad region: two people died, their bodies were extricated from the mangled car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

On the M-30 "Stryi - Izvaryne" highway, a car and a truck collided: a man born in 1988 and a woman born in 2002 died.

Road accident in Kirovohrad region: two people died, their bodies were extricated from the mangled car

In Kirovohrad Oblast, rescuers extricated the bodies of a man and a woman from a car damaged in a road accident. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Details

The tragedy occurred on October 4 at 7:18 PM on the M-30 "Stryi - Izvaryne" highway, near the village of Kukolivka, Popelnaste community, Oleksandriia district.

The accident involved a truck and a passenger car, resulting in the deaths of a man born in 1988 and a woman born in 2002.

Rescuers extricated their bodies from the car using hydraulic tools. Law enforcement officers are investigating the details of the road accident.

Recall

In Kyiv Oblast, a Mercedes-Benz driver drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Volkswagen. The 52-year-old Volkswagen driver died in the accident; three passengers were hospitalized, including a 16-year-old girl.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesAuto
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Volkswagen
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine