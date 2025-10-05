Road accident in Kirovohrad region: two people died, their bodies were extricated from the mangled car

In Kirovohrad Oblast, rescuers extricated the bodies of a man and a woman from a car damaged in a road accident. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kirovohrad Oblast.

The tragedy occurred on October 4 at 7:18 PM on the M-30 "Stryi - Izvaryne" highway, near the village of Kukolivka, Popelnaste community, Oleksandriia district.

The accident involved a truck and a passenger car, resulting in the deaths of a man born in 1988 and a woman born in 2002.

Rescuers extricated their bodies from the car using hydraulic tools. Law enforcement officers are investigating the details of the road accident.

