Minibus flew into oncoming lane on highway near Kyiv: one dead, 13 injured in triple accident
Kyiv • UNN
A traffic accident involving three vehicles occurred on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway near the village of Ivankiv, resulting in one fatality and 13 injuries. The driver of a Mercedes-Benz minibus drove into the oncoming lane, colliding with a Jeep and a Volkswagen.
A triple road accident occurred on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway, during which a minibus driver drove into the oncoming lane, killing one person and injuring 13, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, writes UNN.
Details
The road accident involving three cars occurred on December 28, around 9:10 PM, on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway, near the village of Ivankiv.
It was preliminarily established that "the driver of a Mercedes-Benz shuttle bus drove into the oncoming lane, resulting in a collision with a Jeep and a Volkswagen."
"As a result of the accident, the driver of the Jeep died at the scene, and the driver of the shuttle bus sustained bodily injuries. The total number of injured is 13 people," the police reported.
As indicated, 6 passengers were taken to medical facilities, and others are receiving medical assistance.
An investigative and operational group and patrol police officers worked at the scene. Traffic was restricted.
"Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the road accident," the report says.
A scheduled bus overturned in Ivano-Frankivsk region: one person died, 13 more were injured28.12.25, 17:44 • 3402 views