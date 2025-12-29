Minibus flew into oncoming lane on highway near Kyiv: one dead, 13 injured in triple accident

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
04:39 AM • 4732 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
01:10 AM • 17496 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 25047 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 23036 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 21564 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 33057 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 43606 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 32491 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 44240 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 52767 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
7.1m/s
82%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump accused the UN of inaction on the Russian-Ukrainian warPhotoDecember 28, 09:53 PM • 15791 views
President Zelenskyy announced the timeline for approving the peace planDecember 28, 10:59 PM • 6042 views
Power outages on December 29: DTEK published schedules for two regions and KyivVideoDecember 28, 11:08 PM • 14609 views
Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Trump and further team meetingsVideoDecember 28, 11:41 PM • 12106 views
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in Ukraine02:59 AM • 14068 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 31528 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 99421 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 150363 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 74862 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 105107 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 21804 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 32583 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 99440 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 34039 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 33166 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Truth Social

Minibus flew into oncoming lane on highway near Kyiv: one dead, 13 injured in triple accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

A traffic accident involving three vehicles occurred on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway near the village of Ivankiv, resulting in one fatality and 13 injuries. The driver of a Mercedes-Benz minibus drove into the oncoming lane, colliding with a Jeep and a Volkswagen.

Minibus flew into oncoming lane on highway near Kyiv: one dead, 13 injured in triple accident

A triple road accident occurred on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway, during which a minibus driver drove into the oncoming lane, killing one person and injuring 13, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

The road accident involving three cars occurred on December 28, around 9:10 PM, on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway, near the village of Ivankiv.

It was preliminarily established that "the driver of a Mercedes-Benz shuttle bus drove into the oncoming lane, resulting in a collision with a Jeep and a Volkswagen."

"As a result of the accident, the driver of the Jeep died at the scene, and the driver of the shuttle bus sustained bodily injuries. The total number of injured is 13 people," the police reported.

As indicated, 6 passengers were taken to medical facilities, and others are receiving medical assistance.

An investigative and operational group and patrol police officers worked at the scene. Traffic was restricted.

"Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the road accident," the report says.

A scheduled bus overturned in Ivano-Frankivsk region: one person died, 13 more were injured28.12.25, 17:44 • 3402 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Village
Road traffic accident
Volkswagen
Kyiv