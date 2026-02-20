Countries that treat the US poorly will "pay for it" - Trump

US President Donald Trump warned that countries that, in his opinion, treated the US poorly "will pay for it," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"And countries that have treated us well will be treated very well," he adds.

The US President says that the Supreme Court's decision means that "the issue of tariffs is no longer on the agenda."

"We will get hundreds of billions of dollars," Trump claims.

Recall

The US Supreme Court overturned President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs. The decision was made by a majority vote (6 to 3) and concerns tariffs imposed by Trump under emergency powers law.