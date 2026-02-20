Countries that treat the US poorly will "pay for it" - Trump

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
07:44 PM • 2648 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
06:27 PM • 4626 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
04:35 PM • 9350 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 15445 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 18122 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 19280 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 21850 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 39020 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14547 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20762 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 29835 views
Smilianskyi mocked Honcharenko over his statement to NABU and glued his photo to a toilet brushPhotoFebruary 20, 12:35 PM • 10528 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 13880 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 20092 views
US Supreme Court rules Trump's global tariffs illegal03:31 PM • 7434 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 20136 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 29876 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 39020 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 61354 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 97440 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Chris Martin
Musician
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Estonia
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationship08:02 PM • 988 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children07:21 PM • 2304 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 13916 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 38270 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 40869 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Starlink
FIFA (video game series)

Countries that treat the US poorly will "pay for it" - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The US President says the Supreme Court's decision means "the issue of tariffs is no longer on the agenda."

Countries that treat the US poorly will "pay for it" - Trump

US President Donald Trump warned that countries that, in his opinion, treated the US poorly "will pay for it," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"And countries that have treated us well will be treated very well," he adds.

The US President says that the Supreme Court's decision means that "the issue of tariffs is no longer on the agenda."

"We will get hundreds of billions of dollars," Trump claims.

Trump announces new 10% global tariffs: how they will work20.02.26, 21:10 • 2088 views

Recall

The US Supreme Court overturned President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs. The decision was made by a majority vote (6 to 3) and concerns tariffs imposed by Trump under emergency powers law.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
US Elections
Supreme Court of the United States
Donald Trump
United States