Get out of Donbas: Zelenskyy revealed US and Russian demands for ending the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Americans and Russians say that if Ukraine wants the war to end tomorrow, it should withdraw from Donbas. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with AFP, as reported by UNN.

He noted that "it cannot be said that Ukraine is losing the war," but the question is "whether Ukraine will win."

President Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's preparation for a new round of trilateral negotiations with the participation of the United States and Russia, which may take place by the end of February. Ukrainian answers to difficult questions are already prepared, and priorities for the team have been defined.