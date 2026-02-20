$43.270.03
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
06:27 PM • 3556 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
04:35 PM • 8600 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 15097 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 17826 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 19113 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 21642 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 38471 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14506 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20722 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Get out of Donbas: Zelenskyy revealed US and Russian demands for ending the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States and Russia are demanding that Ukraine leave Donbas to end the war. He noted that Ukraine will not lose the war, but the question is about its victory.

Get out of Donbas: Zelenskyy revealed US and Russian demands for ending the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Americans and Russians say that if Ukraine wants the war to end tomorrow, it should withdraw from Donbas. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with AFP, as reported by UNN

Both Americans and Russians say that if you want the war to end tomorrow, get out of Donbas 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He noted that "it cannot be said that Ukraine is losing the war," but the question is "whether Ukraine will win."

Recall 

President Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's preparation for a new round of trilateral negotiations with the participation of the United States and Russia, which may take place by the end of February. Ukrainian answers to difficult questions are already prepared, and priorities for the team have been defined.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

