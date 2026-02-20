$43.270.03
Kyiv residents will not have to pay for absent heating in January, but there are nuances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

Kyivteploenergo did not charge for heating in the January 2026 bills for the period when the service was not provided due to enemy shelling. The payment for part of January will be added to the February bills, which will arrive in March.

Kyiv residents will not have to pay for absent heating in January, but there are nuances

In the January 2026 utility bills, the charge for centralized heating for Kyiv residents was not accrued for the period when the service was not actually provided. This was reported by the municipal enterprise "Kyivteploenergo", UNN reports.

Details

The company reminds that due to massive enemy shelling, critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv suffered serious damage. This caused disruptions in the city's heat supply system. During the period of emergency elimination, utility services were forced to temporarily suspend the provision of heating and hot water supply services to a large number of consumers.

Given this, "Kyivteploenergo" did not charge for heating in the bills that Kyiv residents received in February. The payment for part of January will be added to the February bills, which will arrive in March. The charges will only apply to the period in January when heating was provided without interruption and in full – from the beginning of the month until the first attack that disrupted the heat supply system.

- the message says.

"Kyivteploenergo" added that in February, billing notices were delivered to consumers with some delay due to the need for regulatory and legal settlement of the procedure. Primarily due to the entry into force of Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 118 of January 30, 2026, regarding the procedure for recalculating the cost of utility services for the period of their non-provision or incomplete provision. Currently, all formats of payment documents, including paper versions, are available to consumers for payment.

Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?18.02.26, 16:25 • 53290 views

The company also drew attention to residents of buildings that are in the service area of "Kyivteploenergo" but do not have direct contracts with it for the provision of services (for example, condominiums, private service companies, etc.) and to which thermal energy is supplied: some buildings received charges for the remaining thermal energy consumed in December. January charges for these residential buildings are absent for the "Population" tariff category.

Residents who have already paid for heating in the January bill, for example, through automatic payment or as payment for previous periods, the paid amount will be transferred to overpayment.

- summarized in the utility company.

If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments30.01.26, 20:30 • 57151 view

Antonina Tumanova

