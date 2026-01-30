$42.850.08
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Zelenskyy: date or location of next round of US-mediated peace talks may change
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The government has decided to automatically recalculate utility payments if services were not provided or were of inadequate quality. Consumers do not need to submit additional applications; the recalculated amounts will be reflected in the January 2026 bills.

If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision that guarantees an automatic recalculation of utility payments if services were not provided or were provided with inadequate quality due to the consequences of enemy shelling and other reasons. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

People should only pay for the utility services they actually received. That is why the government has adopted a decision that guarantees an automatic recalculation of utility payments if services were not provided or were provided with inadequate quality due to the consequences of enemy shelling and other reasons. This applies to heating, water supply, and household waste removal.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

She added that utility service providers are obliged to independently recalculate for the entire period of non-provision of services and reflect these amounts in the bills.

Consumers do not need to submit any additional applications. Information on the number of days of service absence for each building must be published on the operators' websites. The recalculation amounts will be reflected in the bills for January 2026.

- the Prime Minister noted.

In addition, Svyrydenko instructed the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development and the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to monitor the implementation of this decision and report on the results.

Addition

In his evening address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had instructed the government of Ukraine and the Prime Minister today to prepare a decision that would ensure fairness for all people who were without heating during these months.

He emphasized that people should not be charged for services that were not provided.

If there was no heating, there should be no bills. It is not the people themselves, but the companies that should ensure the appropriate recalculation. This should work without bureaucracy.

- Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed joint energy projects with Romanian President Nicușor Dan that could significantly strengthen the energy security of both countries.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine