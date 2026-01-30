If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision that guarantees an automatic recalculation of utility payments if services were not provided or were provided with inadequate quality due to the consequences of enemy shelling and other reasons. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

People should only pay for the utility services they actually received. That is why the government has adopted a decision that guarantees an automatic recalculation of utility payments if services were not provided or were provided with inadequate quality due to the consequences of enemy shelling and other reasons. This applies to heating, water supply, and household waste removal. - Svyrydenko wrote.

She added that utility service providers are obliged to independently recalculate for the entire period of non-provision of services and reflect these amounts in the bills.

Consumers do not need to submit any additional applications. Information on the number of days of service absence for each building must be published on the operators' websites. The recalculation amounts will be reflected in the bills for January 2026. - the Prime Minister noted.

In addition, Svyrydenko instructed the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development and the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to monitor the implementation of this decision and report on the results.

In his evening address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had instructed the government of Ukraine and the Prime Minister today to prepare a decision that would ensure fairness for all people who were without heating during these months.

He emphasized that people should not be charged for services that were not provided.

If there was no heating, there should be no bills. It is not the people themselves, but the companies that should ensure the appropriate recalculation. This should work without bureaucracy. - Zelenskyy noted.

