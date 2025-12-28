$41.930.00
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 15359 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 14884 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 32422 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 44969 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 43505 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 32264 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 27596 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 22325 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 43515 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
A scheduled bus overturned in Ivano-Frankivsk region: one person died, 13 more were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1694 views

In the Kalush district, a scheduled bus overturned, killing a man born in 1964. 13 people, including two children, were injured.

A scheduled bus overturned in Ivano-Frankivsk region: one person died, 13 more were injured

A road accident involving a regular bus occurred in the Kalush district of Ivano-Frankivsk region. As a result of the accident, one man died and 13 people were injured, including two children, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details 

Between the villages of Nadiyiv and Rakiv, a regular bus veered into a ditch and overturned on its side. There were 30 passengers and 2 drivers in the cabin. 

Rescuers evacuated 18 people and passengers' luggage. The injured and drivers independently went to their places of residence.

"As a result of a road accident involving a regular bus, at least 13 people were injured. Unfortunately, a man born in 1964 died," the report says.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by law enforcement officers and a community rescue officer. Currently, the data on the number of injured is being clarified.

Recall

Near Brzeg in Zielenciny, a road accident occurred in which six people died. Five of the deceased are, presumably, Ukrainians. 

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Village
Road traffic accident
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Poland