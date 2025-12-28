A scheduled bus overturned in Ivano-Frankivsk region: one person died, 13 more were injured

A road accident involving a regular bus occurred in the Kalush district of Ivano-Frankivsk region. As a result of the accident, one man died and 13 people were injured, including two children, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

Between the villages of Nadiyiv and Rakiv, a regular bus veered into a ditch and overturned on its side. There were 30 passengers and 2 drivers in the cabin.

Rescuers evacuated 18 people and passengers' luggage. The injured and drivers independently went to their places of residence.

"As a result of a road accident involving a regular bus, at least 13 people were injured. Unfortunately, a man born in 1964 died," the report says.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by law enforcement officers and a community rescue officer. Currently, the data on the number of injured is being clarified.

