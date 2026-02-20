Moldova arrested three Russian agents who were preparing contract killings in Ukraine

Three of the four people detained in Moldova in the case of preparing a series of murders in Ukraine on the orders of the Russian special services were placed under pre-trial arrest for 30 days. This was reported by NewsMaker, referring to the Prosecutor's Office for Combating Organized Crime and Special Cases of Moldova, writes UNN.

Details

The Chisinau court of the Ciocana sector approved the prosecutors' request to arrest three suspects. Among them is the alleged organizer of the scheme, who, according to law enforcement officers, acted on the instructions of the Russian special services.

Another detainee remains under investigation. The prosecutor's office continues the investigation.

According to the prosecutor's office on its website, the targets of the contract killings were a well-known journalist, included in Russia's list of "extremists" and declared wanted, one of the leaders of a strategic state enterprise, active servicemen of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, including fighters of the Foreign Legion.

In exchange for committing the murders, the perpetrators were to receive remuneration to electronic wallets from the organizer of the criminal group.

Recall

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reported that the National Police thwarted the plan of the Russian special services to destabilize the situation in the state. An agent-combat group that was preparing a series of high-profile murders was detained.