Moldova arrested three Russian agents who were preparing contract killings in Ukraine

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
04:35 PM • 5554 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 12636 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 15768 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 17379 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 19823 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 35851 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14104 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20518 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50461 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 83153 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
2m/s
54%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orban released a campaign video with footage of Zelenskyy before the electionsPhotoFebruary 20, 09:36 AM • 11561 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 26269 views
Smilianskyi mocked Honcharenko over his statement to NABU and glued his photo to a toilet brushPhotoFebruary 20, 12:35 PM • 7576 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 11158 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 16766 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 16888 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 26394 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 35851 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 59852 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 95656 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Vitaliy Kim
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 11263 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 37180 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 39887 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 37091 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 29752 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Starlink
Lancet (loitering munition)

Moldova arrested three Russian agents who were preparing contract killings in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Three of the four individuals detained in Moldova in connection with the preparation of contract killings in Ukraine, allegedly orchestrated by Russian special services, have been placed under arrest for 30 days. Among them is the suspected organizer of the scheme, who acted on the instructions of Russian special services.

Moldova arrested three Russian agents who were preparing contract killings in Ukraine

Three of the four people detained in Moldova in the case of preparing a series of murders in Ukraine on the orders of the Russian special services were placed under pre-trial arrest for 30 days. This was reported by NewsMaker, referring to the Prosecutor's Office for Combating Organized Crime and Special Cases of Moldova, writes UNN.

Details

The Chisinau court of the Ciocana sector approved the prosecutors' request to arrest three suspects. Among them is the alleged organizer of the scheme, who, according to law enforcement officers, acted on the instructions of the Russian special services.

Another detainee remains under investigation. The prosecutor's office continues the investigation.

According to the prosecutor's office on its website, the targets of the contract killings were a well-known journalist, included in Russia's list of "extremists" and declared wanted, one of the leaders of a strategic state enterprise, active servicemen of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, including fighters of the Foreign Legion.

In exchange for committing the murders, the perpetrators were to receive remuneration to electronic wallets from the organizer of the criminal group.

Recall

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reported that the National Police thwarted the plan of the Russian special services to destabilize the situation in the state. An agent-combat group that was preparing a series of high-profile murders was detained.

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World