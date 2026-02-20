Ukrenergo: Power outages across Ukraine on Saturday

On Saturday, February 21, hourly power outage schedules will be applied throughout most regions of Ukraine for the entire day. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, February 21, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout most regions of Ukraine for the entire day. - the message states.

The reason for introducing restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The company emphasized that the situation in the energy system may change. The time and volume of outages applied to your address can be found on the official pages of the regional power distribution companies in your region.

Recall

In the Odesa region, after the Russian attack on the night of February 17, critical infrastructure was powered, and electricity was restored to over 30,000 families in Odesa, while 68,400 households are still without power.