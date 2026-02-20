$43.270.03
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 9498 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 13304 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 14989 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 17501 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 32691 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 13527 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20276 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50251 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82908 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrenergo: Power outages across Ukraine on Saturday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Ukrenergo announced that on February 21, scheduled power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrenergo: Power outages across Ukraine on Saturday

On Saturday, February 21, hourly power outage schedules will be applied throughout most regions of Ukraine for the entire day. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, February 21, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout most regions of Ukraine for the entire day.

- the message states.

The reason for introducing restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The company emphasized that the situation in the energy system may change. The time and volume of outages applied to your address can be found on the official pages of the regional power distribution companies in your region.

Recall

In the Odesa region, after the Russian attack on the night of February 17, critical infrastructure was powered, and electricity was restored to over 30,000 families in Odesa, while 68,400 households are still without power.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Odesa