UN Refugee Chief Salih Calls Diplomacy Only Way to End War in Ukraine

Newly appointed UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih, during his first visit to Ukraine, emphasized that there is no alternative to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The official visited the frontline cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, after which he held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the humanitarian situation in the country. Salih warned of critical underfunding of operations to assist civilians amid ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure and the depletion of global resources due to numerous global crises.

Obstacles to a just peace

During an interview in Kyiv, the head of UNHCR acknowledged the complexity of the negotiation process but stressed that only lasting peace would allow millions of displaced people to return to normal life. According to him, the international community must intensify efforts to find a political solution that will guarantee stability in the region. Barham Salih noted that the military confrontation has lasted too long and requires decisive steps in the diplomatic sphere.

You must be hopeful, but I understand the difficulties of the situation, and, of course, it is clear that there are many, many obstacles on this path, but ultimately, there is no military solution. Peace is needed, a strong and just peace, so that people can return to their lives. – Salih stated.

Crisis in funding humanitarian programs

The High Commissioner paid special attention to the problem of budget deficit for assisting Ukrainians, as only 150 million dollars have been received so far out of the requested 470 million dollars. 3.7 million citizens remain internally displaced in Ukraine, and almost 6 million more are abroad as refugees. Salih called on the world not to ignore the needs of vulnerable groups, especially in the conditions of a harsh winter and energy deficit.

This indicates a gap between what is needed and what is available. My appeal to the international community is that now is not the time to give up, now is not the time to look the other way. These vulnerable populations need support. We must provide them with this assistance. – Salih concluded.

