Zelenskyy expects the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to increase support for Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih, who took office on January 1 this year. The Head of State noted that Ukraine expects the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to increase support for Ukrainians, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

First of all, I sincerely thank you for your visit and support for our people during these difficult days and nights for Ukrainians. We highly appreciate your support throughout this period. I hope that we can count on its continuation — said Zelenskyy.

The Head of State noted that Ukraine expects the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to increase support for Ukrainians who are forced to live under constant Russian attacks.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Salih discussed the consequences of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system and the necessary assistance.

They don't want to stop. We are trying to do everything we can at different levels of negotiations, relying on the support of our American partners. But we feel that we need more pressure. And also more support for the morale of our people — emphasized the President.

Salih noted that he wanted to come to Ukraine at this particular time, in winter, to express solidarity with its people.

We are proud of our cooperation with you. UNHCR will continue and strengthen our support, complementing the extraordinary efforts of the authorities, and will do more to support resilient communities in the recovery process — he said.

