Exclusive
03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy expects the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to increase support for Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih. Ukraine expects increased support for Ukrainians from the Office of the UN High Commissioner.

Zelenskyy expects the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to increase support for Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih, who took office on January 1 this year. The Head of State noted that Ukraine expects the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to increase support for Ukrainians, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

First of all, I sincerely thank you for your visit and support for our people during these difficult days and nights for Ukrainians. We highly appreciate your support throughout this period. I hope that we can count on its continuation

— said Zelenskyy.

The Head of State noted that Ukraine expects the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to increase support for Ukrainians who are forced to live under constant Russian attacks.

Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN27.01.26, 05:02 • 16340 views

During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Salih discussed the consequences of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system and the necessary assistance.

They don't want to stop. We are trying to do everything we can at different levels of negotiations, relying on the support of our American partners. But we feel that we need more pressure. And also more support for the morale of our people

— emphasized the President.

Salih noted that he wanted to come to Ukraine at this particular time, in winter, to express solidarity with its people.

We are proud of our cooperation with you. UNHCR will continue and strengthen our support, complementing the extraordinary efforts of the authorities, and will do more to support resilient communities in the recovery process

— he said.

UN Security Council to hold meeting on 4th anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine03.02.26, 09:53 • 5148 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
