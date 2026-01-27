Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN

The basis of a just peace for Ukraine must be holding Russia accountable for the crimes committed during the years of war. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, as reported by UNN.

According to him, there is an assertion that for the sake of achieving stable peace, justice should be set aside or at least not emphasized too much, because "holding the guilty accountable can complicate negotiations and jeopardize peace."

History gives a clear answer: justice and accountability are not obstacles to peace, but on the contrary, are its foundation - said the diplomat.

He emphasized that the Nuremberg and other international tribunals demonstrated that justice stops violence and promotes peace. Meanwhile, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is accompanied by atrocities against the civilian population in the occupied territories.

Can we simply turn a blind eye to crimes of such magnitude and continue negotiations? Can a lasting peace be built on conscious indifference to such violations? - Melnyk asked.

He added that peace built without justice is unstable and temporary, while peace built on accountability "has a chance for longevity."

US President Donald Trump in Davos stated that the US is moderately close to signing a peace agreement on Ukraine. He noted that the negotiation situation is improving, but the parties cannot reach an agreement simultaneously.

