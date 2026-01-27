Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
January 26, 05:23 PM • 10898 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 25178 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 20878 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 27146 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 25151 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 40329 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 25751 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 51122 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22876 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42229 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.4m/s
89%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 12594 views
How to replace the generation of damaged thermal power plants with distributed sources? Shmyhal announced the development of concrete stepsJanuary 26, 08:49 PM • 3758 views
Zelenskyy awarded ex-MP Lyashko with the Order "For Merit"January 26, 08:58 PM • 6052 views
The "Kursk" troop grouping did not record any FPV drone flights in the direction of Sumy within its area of responsibilityJanuary 26, 09:05 PM • 4016 views
Ukraine withdraws from another CIS agreement: Zelenskyy signs decree09:41 PM • 4788 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 12594 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 25178 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 40329 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 51122 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 44009 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 7594 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 12581 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 13792 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 17282 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 36340 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, stated that a just peace is only possible if Russia is held accountable for its crimes. He emphasized that justice is not an obstacle but a foundation for stable peace.

Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN

The basis of a just peace for Ukraine must be holding Russia accountable for the crimes committed during the years of war. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, there is an assertion that for the sake of achieving stable peace, justice should be set aside or at least not emphasized too much, because "holding the guilty accountable can complicate negotiations and jeopardize peace."

History gives a clear answer: justice and accountability are not obstacles to peace, but on the contrary, are its foundation

- said the diplomat.

He emphasized that the Nuremberg and other international tribunals demonstrated that justice stops violence and promotes peace. Meanwhile, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is accompanied by atrocities against the civilian population in the occupied territories.

Can we simply turn a blind eye to crimes of such magnitude and continue negotiations? Can a lasting peace be built on conscious indifference to such violations?

- Melnyk asked.

He added that peace built without justice is unstable and temporary, while peace built on accountability "has a chance for longevity."

Recall

US President Donald Trump in Davos stated that the US is moderately close to signing a peace agreement on Ukraine. He noted that the negotiation situation is improving, but the parties cannot reach an agreement simultaneously.

End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?22.01.26, 13:29 • 83212 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine