End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?

US President Donald Trump is developing a project for a new international organization called the "Peace Council," which is intended to be an alternative to the UN. According to the draft charter, countries wishing to obtain a permanent seat on the Council without the need for re-election every three years must make a one-time payment of $1 billion. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Trump's proposed "Peace Council" became one of the key topics for world leaders in Davos this week. Despite the fact that its creation was announced several months ago as part of the administration's peace plan for Gaza, the issues of the body's composition and powers still remain open.

Donald Trump proposed a "Peace Council" as a potential replacement for the "ineffective" UN

The White House released new details regarding the Council's leadership, and the president himself recently suggested that its activities could extend beyond Gaza alone. At the same time, the formation of the Peace Council faces resistance from US allies, as states are still considering whether to join the initiative or refuse to participate.

When and why was the Peace Council created?

The creation of the Peace Council was first announced in September as a key element of the Trump administration's 20-point plan to achieve long-term peace in Gaza and the wider Middle East region. The plan described it as a new international transitional body that would define the framework and manage the financing of Gaza's reconstruction until the Palestinian Authority completes its reform program and can safely and effectively regain control of Gaza.

Trump's plan for peace in Gaza: US announced transition to second phase

The document stated that this body would rely on the best international standards to create modern and effective governance that would serve the people of Gaza and promote investment.

Who leads the Peace Council?

The Peace Council is headed by President Trump, who can remain in this position until he himself resigns.

Trump could lead Peace Council indefinitely after leaving White House - Bloomberg

According to the White House, the appointed "founding Executive Council" includes:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio;

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff;

President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner;

former Prime Minister of Great Britain Tony Blair;

billionaire financier Marc Rowan;

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga;

National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel.

Separately, a so-called "Gaza Executive Council" is being created, which is intended to "promote effective governance and the provision of the highest level of services to advance peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza." Its members include:

Steve Witkoff;

Jared Kushner;

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan;

Ali al-Thawadi, Minister of Strategic Affairs in the office of the Prime Minister of Qatar;

Head of Egyptian intelligence General Hassan Rashad;

Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of Great Britain;

Marc Rowan, American billionaire businessman, CEO of Apollo Global Management;

UAE Minister of International Cooperation Reem al-Hashimi;

Bulgarian diplomat Nikolay Mladenov;

Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay;

Sigrid Kaag, former Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands and former UN envoy.

The following have been appointed as Senior Advisors to the Council, responsible for daily operational work:

Aryeh Lightstone;

Josh Gruenbaum.

Who has been invited to the Peace Council?

As of Thursday, January 22, more than 50 countries have received invitations.

Among them is Russia, despite its ongoing aggression against Ukraine and statements by the Trump administration that Russia poses such a serious threat to US national security that the United States needs to acquire Greenland to counter it.

Trump said he sent an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Belarus, which supports Russia in the war against Ukraine, was also invited. Its leader, Alexander Lukashenka, accepted the invitation. Thus, the criteria by which the White House determines the list of invited countries remain unclear.

Putin ready to allocate $1 billion from frozen assets to Trump's "Peace Council"

Putin's reaction seems cynical. The Kremlin leader, during a meeting of the Russian Security Council, commented on the US president's initiatives and the situation around Greenland. He announced his readiness to send $1 billion from frozen Russian assets to the "Peace Council," to which he had previously received an invitation from the American leader.

Who joined the Peace Council and who refused?

According to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, up to 25 countries have agreed to join the Peace Council, but only some of them have publicly announced it.

I think we already have over 20, maybe 25 world leaders who have agreed - Witkoff noted in Davos.

Among the countries that have announced their acceptance of the invitation are: Israel, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Morocco, Hungary, Qatar, and Canada.

Other states are still considering participation.

Norway and Sweden, on Wednesday, January 21, stated that they are currently refraining from participation due to concerns about the conditions of accession. France intends to refuse participation due to fears that the "Peace Council" charter goes beyond the mandate for Gaza and violates the fundamental principles and structure of the United Nations.

In response, Trump stated that he would impose 200% tariffs on French wine and champagne if France did not join the Peace Council.

Trump threatens 200% tariffs on French wines and champagne: what's the reason?

Has Ukraine received an invitation to the "Peace Council"?

Ukraine has received an invitation to join the Peace Council, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers membership in it together with Russia and Belarus, who are enemies, difficult.

We received an invitation. Diplomats are working on this invitation. Russia is our enemy, Belarus is their ally. Frankly, for me, it is very difficult to imagine how we and Russia can be together in one council or another. And this does not apply to this peace council. Russia is simply about a "war council." And Belarus is with them. And specifically, the Lukashenka regime - Zelenskyy stated.

Ukraine invited to Trump's Peace Council: Zelenskyy responded whether cooperation with Russia and Belarus is possible

Is the Peace Council intended to replace the United Nations?

President Trump stated that the Peace Council "could" replace the UN.

You know, the UN just hasn't been very useful. I'm a big believer in the potential of the UN, but it has never realized its potential - said the US president.

At the same time, he added that the UN should be allowed to continue its work, as its potential is "enormously great."

In November 2025, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution approving the creation of the Peace Council, but with a mandate limited exclusively to Gaza. The resolution welcomed the creation of the Peace Council "as a transitional administration with international legal personality" to define the framework and coordinate the financing of Gaza's reconstruction. It also supported the Trump administration's 20-point peace plan and allowed states cooperating with the Council to establish stabilization forces in Palestinian territory.

What does the "Peace Council" mean for the world and what are the dangers: Historical parallels

The current processes surrounding Trump's "Peace Council" resemble the historical trajectory of the League of Nations after World War I. The League of Nations was an international organization created after World War I in 1920 to prevent wars and ensure collective security. Created as an instrument of collective security, the League proved unable to act due to the lack of unity among major powers and real enforcement mechanisms. When aggressors began to openly violate international law - Japan in Manchuria, Italy in Ethiopia, Germany in Europe - the institution lost its authority and effectively ceased to perform its function even before the start of World War II.

Today, the world is once again entering a similar phase of breakdown. The international order is not being dismantled abruptly, but through parallel formats, situational alliances, and selective application of rules. The creation of alternative settlement mechanisms outside universal norms means not reform, but a rejection of a common legal framework - just as in the 1930s, the League of Nations was supplanted by bilateral agreements and appeasement policies. It was this transformation that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney drew attention to, stating in Davos that "the old order will not return," and middle powers are forced to act together, because "if we are not at the table, we become part of the menu." According to him, large countries are increasingly using economic coercion as a tool of foreign policy, which only accelerates the breakdown of the system of rules.

The logic of integrating an aggressor without accountability is particularly dangerous. In the interwar period, this was presented as a path to stability, but in practice it only encouraged the use of force. Today, a similar signal is created by the readiness to involve Russia in new "peace initiatives" without ending the war and punishing for crimes.

The historical consequences of such an approach are well known: the collapse of the League of Nations led not to peace, but to an arms race and a global war. Therefore, the current devaluation of the UN and the emergence of "peace clubs" is a movement in the opposite direction - towards a world where rules apply only to the weak.

For Ukraine, this parallel is particularly telling: this is how in the 1930s, the security of smaller states was sacrificed for the illusion of stability. The experience of the League of Nations proves: such compromises do not stop war, but only postpone it in a much larger and more destructive form.

Trump and world leaders signed the Peace Council charter in Davos