Donald Trump proposed a "Peace Council" as a potential replacement for the "ineffective" UN

Kyiv • UNN

 130 views

Donald Trump proposed creating a "Peace Council" to replace the "ineffective" UN, inviting Putin to join it. This initiative is meeting with resistance from allies and disputes over its powers.

Donald Trump proposed a "Peace Council" as a potential replacement for the "ineffective" UN

US President Donald Trump suggested that his proposed "Peace Council" could replace the "ineffective" United Nations. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, he also argued that the long-standing international structure could still be useful for his peacemaking efforts. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The UN just hasn't helped much. I'm a big fan of the UN's potential, but it has never lived up to its potential. You have to let the UN continue its activities because the potential is so great.

— Trump said before leaving for the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Diplomatic Initiative and Allied Resistance

Trump explained that he would like "we didn't need a peace council," but added: "With all the wars I've settled, the United Nations has never helped me in any war."

Ukraine invited to Trump's Peace Council: Zelenskyy responded whether cooperation with Russia and Belarus is possible20.01.26, 13:25 • 2706 views

This initiative, a key element of his 20-point plan for peace in Gaza, is facing significant resistance from G7 leaders. Despite Trump's hopes of holding a signing ceremony for the council's charter this Thursday in Switzerland, the plan's implementation remains in question. Some key allies have openly refused to participate, drawing a sharp reaction from the president.

Disputes over composition and powers

The composition of the future council is also a concern. Trump confirmed that he had invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to it, although the US is currently trying to mediate an end to the war in Ukraine. Many countries fear that the council's mandate will extend far beyond the reconstruction of Gaza, creating a competing structure for the UN.

Emmanuel Macron declined Donald Trump's invitation to join the "Peace Council"19.01.26, 20:06 • 3418 views

UN spokesman Farhan Haq stressed that the Security Council authorized the new structure to work only on Gaza.

We will need to look in detail at what the Peace Council will become once it is actually established, to know what our relationship with it will be.

— he noted.

Even traditional allies express skepticism. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the plan, stating that the details of the council's work had not been agreed upon with his country.

List of countries invited to Donald Trump's "Peace Council" - Bloomberg19.01.26, 22:48 • 23460 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Greenland
United Nations Security Council
Israel
Davos
United Nations
Switzerland
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Ukraine