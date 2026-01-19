$43.180.08
Emmanuel Macron declined Donald Trump's invitation to join the "Peace Council"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

French President Emmanuel Macron declined Donald Trump's invitation to the "Peace Council." The reasons were differences in diplomatic vision and a $1 billion contribution.

Emmanuel Macron declined Donald Trump's invitation to join the "Peace Council"

French President Emmanuel Macron does not plan to accept US President Donald Trump's invitation to participate in the newly created "Peace Council." This was reported by Bloomberg, citing a person close to the French leader, writes UNN.

Details

The main reasons for the refusal are differences in the vision of international diplomacy and the financial conditions of participation. The Trump administration has set a contribution threshold for countries claiming a permanent seat in the organization at no less than $1 billion. According to the draft charter, Donald Trump is to become the first chairman of the council with exclusive powers to form its composition.

Trump proposes countries buy permanent membership in 'Peace Council' for $1 billion18.01.26, 01:55 • 11631 view

The French side is concerned that the proposed charter goes beyond resolving the situation in Gaza and could undermine the authority of the United Nations. For Paris, adherence to the principles and institutional framework of the UN is a non-negotiable position. Critics of the project also see Trump's actions as an attempt to create a structure that competes with the UN, which he has repeatedly criticized.

Belarusian Foreign Ministry says Trump allegedly offered Lukashenka to join "Peace Council"19.01.26, 17:10 • 2022 views

Leaders of many countries, including Javier Milei and Mark Carney, have received invitations to join the council. Trump expects the charter to be signed and the committee to be officially empowered in Davos this Thursday. However, a number of European states are hesitant due to details of the document that raise doubts about the advisability of joining the initiative. 

Kremlin claims Putin received an invitation to Trump's 'Peace Council' on Gaza19.01.26, 12:50 • 2836 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Bloomberg L.P.
Javier Milei
United Nations
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France