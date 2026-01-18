Trump proposes countries buy permanent membership in 'Peace Council' for $1 billion

The administration of Donald Trump is developing a project for a new international organization called the "Peace Council," which is intended to be an alternative to the UN. According to the draft charter, which Bloomberg agency has reviewed, countries wishing to obtain a permanent seat on the Council without the need for re-election every three years must make a one-time payment of $1 billion. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the document, Donald Trump will be the first head of the Council and will have an exclusive right of veto over any decisions, even if they are adopted by a majority vote. Standard membership in the organization is limited to three years with the possibility of extension by the head.

Countries that contribute $1 billion in cash within the first year are exempt from the term limit for membership. The stated goal of the organization is to promote stability and restore governance in conflict zones, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

Trump has already sent invitation letters to a number of world leaders. Argentine President Javier Milei and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have confirmed their participation. The involvement of leaders from Egypt, Turkey, and the UAE is also being considered.

However, the initiative has drawn sharp criticism. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concern that the details of the Council's activities had not been coordinated with the Israeli side. Diplomats on the sidelines of the UN call the project a "mini-UN under Trump's leadership," pointing to the risk of undermining the existing world order. The organization will officially begin its work as soon as three member states sign its Charter. Currently, the White House administration refrains from official comments regarding the financial terms of joining the Council.

