Trump proposes countries buy permanent membership in 'Peace Council' for $1 billion

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:49 PM • 13702 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 23369 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 21205 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 32652 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 42749 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 36792 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 53585 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28832 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 44276 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36266 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Law on strengthening security measures in schools came into force in Ukraine: what it entailsJanuary 17, 02:20 PM • 7164 views
Russia is considering options for striking nuclear power plant substations - GURJanuary 17, 02:47 PM • 5658 views
Russia may be preparing strikes on facilities serving nuclear power plants - ZelenskyyJanuary 17, 03:40 PM • 4966 views
On January 18, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of UkraineJanuary 17, 04:25 PM • 8702 views
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian Paralympic Committee and Cybersport FederationJanuary 17, 04:36 PM • 5568 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 22184 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 53590 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 30681 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 62335 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 92428 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Javier Milei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Egypt
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 20018 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 17844 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 16121 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 15656 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 27234 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Truth Social
The Diplomat

Trump proposes countries buy permanent membership in 'Peace Council' for $1 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The Trump administration is developing a 'Peace Council' project as an alternative to the UN. Countries can obtain permanent membership for a one-time payment of $1 billion.

Trump proposes countries buy permanent membership in 'Peace Council' for $1 billion

The administration of Donald Trump is developing a project for a new international organization called the "Peace Council," which is intended to be an alternative to the UN. According to the draft charter, which Bloomberg agency has reviewed, countries wishing to obtain a permanent seat on the Council without the need for re-election every three years must make a one-time payment of $1 billion. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the document, Donald Trump will be the first head of the Council and will have an exclusive right of veto over any decisions, even if they are adopted by a majority vote. Standard membership in the organization is limited to three years with the possibility of extension by the head.

Trump administration considers creating a "Peace Council" for Ukraine, modeled after Gaza17.01.26, 00:29 • 10434 views

Countries that contribute $1 billion in cash within the first year are exempt from the term limit for membership. The stated goal of the organization is to promote stability and restore governance in conflict zones, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

Who has already confirmed participation

Trump has already sent invitation letters to a number of world leaders. Argentine President Javier Milei and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have confirmed their participation. The involvement of leaders from Egypt, Turkey, and the UAE is also being considered.

White House announces composition of executive "Peace Council" for Gaza: who is in it17.01.26, 02:33 • 4128 views

However, the initiative has drawn sharp criticism. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concern that the details of the Council's activities had not been coordinated with the Israeli side. Diplomats on the sidelines of the UN call the project a "mini-UN under Trump's leadership," pointing to the risk of undermining the existing world order. The organization will officially begin its work as soon as three member states sign its Charter. Currently, the White House administration refrains from official comments regarding the financial terms of joining the Council. 

Israel protests composition of "Gaza Executive Council" announced by Trump administration17.01.26, 23:44 • 1778 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Javier Milei
Argentina
United Nations
Donald Trump
Canada
Benjamin Netanyahu
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
Egypt
Gaza Strip