Trump administration considers creating a "Peace Council" for Ukraine, modeled after Gaza

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:27 PM • 7398 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 12247 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 16333 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 17156 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 34432 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 31040 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27468 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25600 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24690 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 34844 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-18January 16, 12:42 PM • 16306 views
Tymoshenko's verdict: MP announced she would appeal the court's decisionJanuary 16, 01:25 PM • 6592 views
Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - ZelenskyyJanuary 16, 02:04 PM • 13539 views
Former German Chancellor Schroeder hid conversations with Putin from archive - DWJanuary 16, 02:56 PM • 10038 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 12958 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 16333 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 12986 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 47106 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 78481 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 96820 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
David Lammy
Espen Bart Eide
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Germany
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhoto07:05 PM • 3076 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 19847 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 24760 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 36364 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 57122 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Brent Crude
ChatGPT

Trump administration considers creating a "Peace Council" for Ukraine, modeled after Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Trump's team is developing the concept of a "Peace Council" to monitor and implement a future agreement to end the war in Ukraine. This body, led by the US president, would coordinate the management of the enclave, borrowing a model from the peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

Trump administration considers creating a "Peace Council" for Ukraine, modeled after Gaza

According to the Financial Times, US President Donald Trump's team is developing the concept of a special body – the "Peace Council" – which is to become a key tool for monitoring and implementing a future agreement on ending the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The concept of the "Peace Council" was borrowed from the peace plan for the Gaza Strip, agreed upon through Trump's mediation. Within this plan, a body headed directly by the American president coordinates the management of the enclave. Now the administration is considering applying a similar scheme to resolve conflicts in Ukraine and Venezuela.

Trump announces the launch of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan: complete demilitarization and a technocratic government16.01.26, 07:08 • 5168 views

As confirmed by a high-ranking Ukrainian official involved in negotiations with Washington, the creation of such a council chaired by Trump is "an important part of the proposals designed to end the Russian war."

Structure and tasks of the body

According to FT sources, the council should include representatives from:

  • Ukraine;
    • Europe and NATO;
      • Russia.

        Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda16.01.26, 20:20 • 12252 views

        The main task of the body will be to guarantee compliance with all points of the future peace plan and to oversee its implementation by the parties.

        Obstacles and presentation plans

        Currently, Russia is not showing readiness to discuss the 20-point peace plan developed by the US, Ukraine, and Western allies. Moscow continues to insist on territorial concessions, which is unacceptable for Kyiv.

        It is expected that the official plan for the creation of the "Peace Council" may be presented as early as next week during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

        It is important that Ukraine is not left "naked and barefoot" after the war: Zelenskyy on agreements with the US that could be signed in Davos16.01.26, 15:47 • 3322 views

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        War in Ukraine
        Davos
        Financial Times
        NATO
        Venezuela
        Donald Trump
        United States
        Gaza Strip
        Ukraine