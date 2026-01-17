Trump administration considers creating a "Peace Council" for Ukraine, modeled after Gaza

According to the Financial Times, US President Donald Trump's team is developing the concept of a special body – the "Peace Council" – which is to become a key tool for monitoring and implementing a future agreement on ending the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The concept of the "Peace Council" was borrowed from the peace plan for the Gaza Strip, agreed upon through Trump's mediation. Within this plan, a body headed directly by the American president coordinates the management of the enclave. Now the administration is considering applying a similar scheme to resolve conflicts in Ukraine and Venezuela.

As confirmed by a high-ranking Ukrainian official involved in negotiations with Washington, the creation of such a council chaired by Trump is "an important part of the proposals designed to end the Russian war."

Structure and tasks of the body

According to FT sources, the council should include representatives from:

Ukraine;

Europe and NATO;

Russia.

The main task of the body will be to guarantee compliance with all points of the future peace plan and to oversee its implementation by the parties.

Obstacles and presentation plans

Currently, Russia is not showing readiness to discuss the 20-point peace plan developed by the US, Ukraine, and Western allies. Moscow continues to insist on territorial concessions, which is unacceptable for Kyiv.

It is expected that the official plan for the creation of the "Peace Council" may be presented as early as next week during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

