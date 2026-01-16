$43.180.08
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

Delegations from Ukraine and the United States will meet in Miami to discuss agreements on security guarantees and $800 billion for Ukraine's economic prosperity.

Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda

Tomorrow, delegations from Ukraine and the United States will hold talks in Miami. As reported by Ukraine's Ambassador to the US, Olga Stefanishyna, the teams will discuss agreements on security guarantees and Ukraine's economic prosperity worth $800 billion, UNN reports.

Ukraine continues active consultations with the United States regarding the future security architecture and long-term economic development of our state. Tomorrow, in Miami, Florida, negotiations will take place with the participation of NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, and head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" Davyd Arakhamia.

- Stefanishyna reported.

According to her, work is underway "on two key documents — agreements on security guarantees and economic prosperity of Ukraine totaling up to $800 billion, which could be signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos."

The purpose of the visit is to finalize these agreements with American partners so that they maximally meet Ukraine's national interests.

- the ambassador summarized.

Zelenskyy instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees from the United States

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation, including NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, is currently on its way to the United States, where meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump will take place in the coming days regarding documents that are already practically ready.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Davos
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida