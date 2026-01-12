Zelenskyy instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees from the United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States, UNN reports.

This should be a document of historical significance, and that is the level the text is currently reaching. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President added that he had heard a detailed report from "our entire negotiating group regarding communication with the American side."

We discussed the schedule for the next two weeks – regarding meetings, document preparation, and possible signing – Zelenskyy summarized.

