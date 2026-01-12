$43.080.09
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 7230 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
11:16 AM • 12226 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 28317 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 31854 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 28832 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combat
January 11, 06:21 PM • 36413 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custody
January 11, 04:41 PM • 42734 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 36653 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 33284 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Zelenskyy instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees from the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

President Zelenskyy instructed to complete the preparation of a document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States. He emphasized that the document should be of historical significance.

Zelenskyy instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees from the United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States, UNN reports.

This should be a document of historical significance, and that is the level the text is currently reaching.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President added that he had heard a detailed report from "our entire negotiating group regarding communication with the American side."

We discussed the schedule for the next two weeks – regarding meetings, document preparation, and possible signing – Zelenskyy summarized.

If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations09.01.26, 14:10 • 11035 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine