Zelenskyy instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees from the United States
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy instructed to complete the preparation of a document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States. He emphasized that the document should be of historical significance.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States, UNN reports.
This should be a document of historical significance, and that is the level the text is currently reaching.
The President added that he had heard a detailed report from "our entire negotiating group regarding communication with the American side."
We discussed the schedule for the next two weeks – regarding meetings, document preparation, and possible signing – Zelenskyy summarized.
