Trump announces the launch of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan: complete demilitarization and a technocratic government

January 15, 10:04 PM • 7438 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 19535 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 26599 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 59958 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 71510 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 37790 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 34201 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 53193 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42591 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44847 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
OSCE Permanent Council discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine - SybihaJanuary 15, 07:21 PM • 4082 views
Ukraine convenes Energy Ramstein to receive additional aidJanuary 15, 07:29 PM • 3148 views
Svyrydenko: Ministry of Education and KMDA should extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026January 15, 07:58 PM • 7400 views
Czech President Pavel called for replacing sympathy for Ukraine with direct and clear supportVideoJanuary 15, 08:52 PM • 4172 views
Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on Iran12:25 AM • 4368 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 15434 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 47963 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 59942 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 71497 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 61691 views
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Andriy Sybiha
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tim Walz
United States
Ukraine
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 11038 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 23682 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 45332 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 79043 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69936 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Truth Social

Trump announces the launch of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan: complete demilitarization and a technocratic government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Donald Trump confirmed the transition to the next phase of his "20-point plan" for the Gaza Strip, which involves the transfer of power to the National Committee and demilitarization. He issued an ultimatum to Hamas regarding disarmament and the return of hostages.

Trump announces the launch of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan: complete demilitarization and a technocratic government

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed the transition to the next phase of his "20-point plan" to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip. In a message on the Truth Social network, he emphasized that the successes of the first stage, including record volumes of humanitarian aid and the return of hostages, created conditions for radical changes in the management of the enclave and its security. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the plan, the National Committee for Gaza Management, a technocratic government consisting of Palestinian experts committed to the idea of peaceful coexistence, will take over power in Gaza for a transitional period. The committee's work will be supervised by a specially created "Peace Council," personally headed by Donald Trump.

Israeli strikes in Gaza: field commanders and senior Hamas officials killed16.01.26, 01:19 • 1728 views

These Palestinian leaders are steadfastly committed to a PEACEFUL future!

- said the US President, supporting the newly appointed officials.

Hamas to dissolve government in Gaza Strip after transfer of power to new body - Euronews12.01.26, 10:36 • 4643 views

Hamas ultimatum: disarmament or "the hard way"

The second phase of the plan focuses on the complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip. Trump put forward strict demands to the Hamas group:

  • Immediate return of the body of the last Israeli hostage;
    • Surrender of all weapons without exception;
      • Dismantling of every tunnel under the control of international mediators.

        We will ensure a COMPREHENSIVE agreement with the support of Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar. Hamas can do this the easy or the hard way. The time is NOW

        - Trump warned.

        Humanitarian achievements and reconstruction

        The President also noted the role of his team and special envoy Steve Witkoff in stabilizing the situation. According to him, an unprecedented amount of aid in the history of the conflict has been delivered to Gaza. The next phase involves large-scale infrastructure reconstruction, which will begin in parallel with the disarmament process.

        Trump concluded his address with his signature slogan "PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH."  

        Trump's plan for peace in Gaza: US announced transition to second phase14.01.26, 20:17 • 3968 views

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        US Elections
        Social network
        Skirmishes
        Truth Social
        charity
        Donald Trump
        Qatar
        Turkey
        Egypt
        Gaza Strip