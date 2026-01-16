Trump announces the launch of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan: complete demilitarization and a technocratic government

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed the transition to the next phase of his "20-point plan" to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip. In a message on the Truth Social network, he emphasized that the successes of the first stage, including record volumes of humanitarian aid and the return of hostages, created conditions for radical changes in the management of the enclave and its security. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the plan, the National Committee for Gaza Management, a technocratic government consisting of Palestinian experts committed to the idea of peaceful coexistence, will take over power in Gaza for a transitional period. The committee's work will be supervised by a specially created "Peace Council," personally headed by Donald Trump.

Israeli strikes in Gaza: field commanders and senior Hamas officials killed

These Palestinian leaders are steadfastly committed to a PEACEFUL future! - said the US President, supporting the newly appointed officials.

Hamas to dissolve government in Gaza Strip after transfer of power to new body - Euronews

Hamas ultimatum: disarmament or "the hard way"

The second phase of the plan focuses on the complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip. Trump put forward strict demands to the Hamas group:

Immediate return of the body of the last Israeli hostage;

Surrender of all weapons without exception;

Dismantling of every tunnel under the control of international mediators.

We will ensure a COMPREHENSIVE agreement with the support of Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar. Hamas can do this the easy or the hard way. The time is NOW - Trump warned.

Humanitarian achievements and reconstruction

The President also noted the role of his team and special envoy Steve Witkoff in stabilizing the situation. According to him, an unprecedented amount of aid in the history of the conflict has been delivered to Gaza. The next phase involves large-scale infrastructure reconstruction, which will begin in parallel with the disarmament process.

Trump concluded his address with his signature slogan "PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH."

Trump's plan for peace in Gaza: US announced transition to second phase