Israeli strikes in Gaza: field commanders and senior Hamas officials killed

Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 12339 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 21609 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 53697 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 66340 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 36446 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33220 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52303 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41941 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 43961 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Popular news
MFA summons head of ICRC delegation for explanations over shameful statements about strikes on Russian infrastructureJanuary 15, 01:25 PM • 4488 views
The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult - the city authorities have lost time: Zelenskyy on the energy situationJanuary 15, 01:40 PM • 4686 views
France now provides Ukraine with two-thirds of its intelligence capabilities - MacronJanuary 15, 03:05 PM • 3604 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 7700 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 11667 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 11694 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 45562 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 59964 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Iran
Venezuela
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 7732 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 22558 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 44342 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78101 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69066 views
Israeli strikes in Gaza: field commanders and senior Hamas officials killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed at least 10 people, including senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials. This happened against the backdrop of a fragile truce that has been in effect since October 2025.

Israeli strikes in Gaza: field commanders and senior Hamas officials killed

At least 10 people were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Thursday. According to local sources and medics, among the dead were high-ranking representatives of the armed wings of the radical groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In Nuseirat, Ashraf Al-Khatib, described as a high-ranking Islamic Jihad operative, was killed in the attack. Hamas sources also confirmed the death of local commander Mohammed Al-Kholi in Deir al-Balah. In addition, a Hamas police officer was killed in Gaza City.

Hamas to dissolve government in Gaza Strip after transfer of power to new body - Euronews12.01.26, 10:36 • 4626 views

These strikes come against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire, which has been officially in effect since October 2025. However, since its entry into force, more than 400 Palestinians and three Israeli servicemen have been killed.

Humanitarian situation and civilian casualties

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported a critical situation: since the beginning of the truce in Gaza, more than 100 children have died, many of whom were victims of drone and quadcopter strikes. Almost the entire 2-million population of the enclave is forced to live in ruins or temporary tents.

Total casualties since the beginning of Israel's large-scale operation, launched in response to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, have reached 71,000 people. A significant part of the Gaza Strip has been turned into ruins, and Israeli troops currently control more than half of the enclave. 

Trump's plan for peace in Gaza: US announced transition to second phase14.01.26, 20:17 • 3894 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
UNICEF
Gaza Strip