Israeli strikes in Gaza: field commanders and senior Hamas officials killed

At least 10 people were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Thursday. According to local sources and medics, among the dead were high-ranking representatives of the armed wings of the radical groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In Nuseirat, Ashraf Al-Khatib, described as a high-ranking Islamic Jihad operative, was killed in the attack. Hamas sources also confirmed the death of local commander Mohammed Al-Kholi in Deir al-Balah. In addition, a Hamas police officer was killed in Gaza City.

These strikes come against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire, which has been officially in effect since October 2025. However, since its entry into force, more than 400 Palestinians and three Israeli servicemen have been killed.

Humanitarian situation and civilian casualties

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported a critical situation: since the beginning of the truce in Gaza, more than 100 children have died, many of whom were victims of drone and quadcopter strikes. Almost the entire 2-million population of the enclave is forced to live in ruins or temporary tents.

Total casualties since the beginning of Israel's large-scale operation, launched in response to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, have reached 71,000 people. A significant part of the Gaza Strip has been turned into ruins, and Israeli troops currently control more than half of the enclave.

