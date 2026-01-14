Trump's plan for peace in Gaza: US announced transition to second phase

The United States is launching the next phase of the ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip. It involves disarming Hamas, rebuilding the territory, and establishing a US-supervised civilian administration to manage the enclave's affairs. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff announced that a government of Palestinian experts would be formed in Gaza. Their activities will be overseen by a "Peace Council" led by Donald Trump. The personal composition of the committee is still kept secret, but its goal is the final removal of Hamas from power.

Hamas to dissolve government in Gaza Strip after transfer of power to new body - Euronews

Washington also demands that the group immediately return the body of the last deceased hostage as part of previous agreements.

Challenges and recovery

The implementation of Trump's plan faces massive difficulties: the need to deploy international security forces and the complexity of disarming militants. According to the UN, more than $50 billion will be needed to reconstruct Gaza.

The new administration must quickly establish services for 2 million residents amid a lack of guaranteed funding and the consequences of years of conflict.

Israel prepares new offensive in Gaza for March, awaiting Trump's approval