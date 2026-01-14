Trump's plan for peace in Gaza: US announced transition to second phase

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
05:38 PM • 1512 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 3262 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 5456 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 9548 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 11806 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 12078 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 12766 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11852 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 17180 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 10287 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - BloombergJanuary 14, 08:52 AM • 14608 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 20519 views
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlementsJanuary 14, 09:48 AM • 7254 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 21988 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - Kulyk12:31 PM • 7492 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 17181 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 22056 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 36829 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 51057 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 63994 views
Actual people
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Iraq
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 24580 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 59269 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 51875 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 56557 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 57876 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

Trump's plan for peace in Gaza: US announced transition to second phase

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The US is initiating the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, which includes disarming Hamas, rebuilding the territory, and establishing a civilian administration under US supervision. Witkoff reported that a government of Palestinian experts would be formed in Gaza, whose activities would be overseen by a "Peace Council" led by Trump.

Trump's plan for peace in Gaza: US announced transition to second phase

The United States is launching the next phase of the ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip. It involves disarming Hamas, rebuilding the territory, and establishing a US-supervised civilian administration to manage the enclave's affairs. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff announced that a government of Palestinian experts would be formed in Gaza. Their activities will be overseen by a "Peace Council" led by Donald Trump. The personal composition of the committee is still kept secret, but its goal is the final removal of Hamas from power.

Hamas to dissolve government in Gaza Strip after transfer of power to new body - Euronews12.01.26, 10:36 • 4478 views

Washington also demands that the group immediately return the body of the last deceased hostage as part of previous agreements.

Challenges and recovery

The implementation of Trump's plan faces massive difficulties: the need to deploy international security forces and the complexity of disarming militants. According to the UN, more than $50 billion will be needed to reconstruct Gaza.

The new administration must quickly establish services for 2 million residents amid a lack of guaranteed funding and the consequences of years of conflict.

Israel prepares new offensive in Gaza for March, awaiting Trump's approval11.01.26, 05:00 • 5315 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States