Hamas to dissolve government in Gaza Strip after transfer of power to new body - Euronews

The radical Palestinian group Hamas has announced that it will dissolve its government in the Gaza Strip when a new authority takes power. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

Hamas stated that it would dissolve its administration in Gaza after a Palestinian technocratic governing committee takes control of the region. This is required by a plan for the enclave developed with US mediation, the publication says.

At the same time, representatives of the group did not announce the names of the technocrats, who should not have political affiliation. It also remains unclear whether they will be approved by Israel and the United States.

An Egyptian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential information, said Hamas is sending a delegation to talks with Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish officials about transitioning to the second phase.

Recall

On January 11, 2026, new civilian deaths were recorded in the Gaza Strip due to the actions of the Israeli army. This happened against the backdrop of rising tensions three months after the October truce was reached - at least three people died.