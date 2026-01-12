Hamas to dissolve government in Gaza Strip after transfer of power to new body - Euronews

$43.080.09
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combat
January 11, 06:21 PM • 22737 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custody
January 11, 04:41 PM • 31492 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 29714 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 29192 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 53415 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 37084 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 35234 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on Ukraine
January 10, 11:45 AM • 45111 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 71364 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 Overview
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in Crimea
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 53415 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
Hamas to dissolve government in Gaza Strip after transfer of power to new body - Euronews

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Hamas will dissolve its administration in Gaza after a Palestinian technocratic governing committee takes control of the region. This is a requirement of a US-brokered plan for the enclave.

Hamas to dissolve government in Gaza Strip after transfer of power to new body - Euronews

The radical Palestinian group Hamas has announced that it will dissolve its government in the Gaza Strip when a new authority takes power. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

Hamas stated that it would dissolve its administration in Gaza after a Palestinian technocratic governing committee takes control of the region. This is required by a plan for the enclave developed with US mediation, the publication says.

At the same time, representatives of the group did not announce the names of the technocrats, who should not have political affiliation. It also remains unclear whether they will be approved by Israel and the United States.

An Egyptian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential information, said Hamas is sending a delegation to talks with Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish officials about transitioning to the second phase.

Recall

On January 11, 2026, new civilian deaths were recorded in the Gaza Strip due to the actions of the Israeli army. This happened against the backdrop of rising tensions three months after the October truce was reached - at least three people died.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Qatar
Turkey
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip