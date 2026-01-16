$43.180.08
It is important that Ukraine is not left "naked and barefoot" after the war: Zelenskyy on agreements with the US that could be signed in Davos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The Ukrainian delegation in the US is finalizing agreements on security guarantees and the reconstruction of Ukraine for $800 billion. Signing is possible in Davos if the US agrees to all aspects.

It is important that Ukraine is not left "naked and barefoot" after the war: Zelenskyy on agreements with the US that could be signed in Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation went to the United States to finalize certain aspects of security guarantee agreements and the $800 billion recovery of Ukraine. Zelenskyy made this statement during a meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We are currently working on two documents. The team has gone to the United States. Specifically, to finalize security guarantees and the recovery package. If everything is finalized, if there is an emphasis from the American side, because from our side, I believe that we have essentially finished. Then signing will be possible during Davos. The issue is not to urgently sign today. It is important that all aspects that we discussed with partners are included, so that Ukraine is not "naked and barefoot" after the war, so that we have real financial support. That is what we are working on," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation led by Umerov and Budanov departed for the United States. Meetings with representatives of Donald Trump regarding the prepared documents will take place there.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

