Volunteer injured by FPV drone attack in Kupyansk district during local evacuation: prosecutor's office launched investigation

In Kupyansk, a volunteer was injured as a result of an FPV drone attack. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the investigation, on February 23, at about 1:20 p.m., in the village of Prylyutove, Kupyansk district, a volunteer was wounded when an FPV drone hit the road while he was driving to evacuate local residents. The vehicle was damaged.

The victim was hospitalized for necessary medical care - the report says.

It is indicated that under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

At the end of January, the headquarters of the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Federation reported rapid successes in Kupyansk. Russian assault units found themselves surrounded without artillery support due to false reports.

