February 23, 05:51 PM
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Publications
Exclusives
Volunteer injured by FPV drone attack in Kupyansk district during local evacuation: prosecutor's office launched investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

On February 23, in the village of Prylyutove, Kupyansk district, a volunteer was injured as a result of an FPV drone hitting the road. He was on his way to evacuate local residents, the vehicle was damaged, and the injured person was hospitalized.

Volunteer injured by FPV drone attack in Kupyansk district during local evacuation: prosecutor's office launched investigation

In Kupyansk, a volunteer was injured as a result of an FPV drone attack. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the investigation, on February 23, at about 1:20 p.m., in the village of Prylyutove, Kupyansk district, a volunteer was wounded when an FPV drone hit the road while he was driving to evacuate local residents. The vehicle was damaged.

The victim was hospitalized for necessary medical care

- the report says.

It is indicated that under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

At the end of January, the headquarters of the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Federation reported rapid successes in Kupyansk. Russian assault units found themselves surrounded without artillery support due to false reports.

Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian lies27.01.26, 11:41 • 37074 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine