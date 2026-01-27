Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian lies

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
08:29 AM • 2546 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 6732 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 24451 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 68569 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 42139 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 46680 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 39502 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 62616 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 30198 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 67772 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
96%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
System for trading children under the guise of guardianship being tested: in Donetsk region, occupiers restrict parental rights of a mother of seven children - CNSJanuary 27, 12:11 AM • 11931 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to UkraineJanuary 27, 12:45 AM • 26779 views
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The TelegraphJanuary 27, 02:28 AM • 31930 views
Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UNJanuary 27, 03:02 AM • 4958 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 17052 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 34797 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 68570 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 62616 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 67772 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 60019 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Oleh Syniehubov
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 19714 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 19357 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 19999 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 22930 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 41563 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian lies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka. The Ukrainian OSINT project DeepStateMapLive and the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation refuted these claims.

Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian lies
Photo: DeepState

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in Kharkiv region and the settlement of Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia region. However, the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepStateMapLive refutes this, reports UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, January 27, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country announced the capture (in Russian propaganda - "liberation" - ed) of the settlements of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy and Novoyakovlivka.

But in fact, Russians do not control either Kupyansk or Kupyansk-Vuzlovy. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

According to DeepState maps, there are no Russians in Kupyansk-Vuzlovy.

The mop-up of their remnants in Kupyansk is nearing completion. But Gerasimov (chief of the general staff of the Russian army - ed) brings Putin a lie on a piece of paper about "control of Kupyansk" and even "Vuzlovy"

- Kovalenko said.

He added: the main goal of the Russians is to show inside the aggressor country, as well as in the West, "breakthroughs at the front" that do not exist.

A similar situation is observed in the settlement of Novoyakovlivka, Zaporizhzhia region, although the settlement of Lukyanivske, which is located nearby, is partially in the "gray zone."

Recall

On the night of January 27, Russians attacked Ukraine with 165 attack UAVs of various types. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 135 enemy drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupiansk