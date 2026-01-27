Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian lies

Photo: DeepState

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in Kharkiv region and the settlement of Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia region. However, the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepStateMapLive refutes this, reports UNN.

On Tuesday, January 27, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country announced the capture (in Russian propaganda - "liberation" - ed) of the settlements of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy and Novoyakovlivka.

But in fact, Russians do not control either Kupyansk or Kupyansk-Vuzlovy. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

According to DeepState maps, there are no Russians in Kupyansk-Vuzlovy.

The mop-up of their remnants in Kupyansk is nearing completion. But Gerasimov (chief of the general staff of the Russian army - ed) brings Putin a lie on a piece of paper about "control of Kupyansk" and even "Vuzlovy" - Kovalenko said.

He added: the main goal of the Russians is to show inside the aggressor country, as well as in the West, "breakthroughs at the front" that do not exist.

A similar situation is observed in the settlement of Novoyakovlivka, Zaporizhzhia region, although the settlement of Lukyanivske, which is located nearby, is partially in the "gray zone."

