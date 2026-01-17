$43.180.08
Israel protests composition of "Gaza Executive Council" announced by Trump administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has protested against the composition of the executive council for governing the Gaza Strip, which was unveiled by the White House. Israel did not approve this composition, which contradicts its official policy.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a critical statement on Saturday, January 17. The document states that the composition of the executive council for governing the Gaza Strip, unveiled by the White House, was not agreed upon with the Jerusalem side and directly contradicts the official policy of the Israeli government. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Although the official statement does not specify the particular names to which there are objections, the key stumbling block is considered to be the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the council. Israel has repeatedly emphasized the unacceptability of Ankara's participation in the processes of governing the enclave due to its stance on the conflict.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has already been instructed to discuss this issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Who joined the Executive Council

The council, presented by the Donald Trump administration, is intended to be an instrument for implementing the second phase of the American peace plan. In addition to Hakan Fidan, its members include:

  • Sigrid Kaag – UN Special Coordinator;
    • Yakır Gabay – Israeli-Cypriot billionaire businessman;
      • a representative of the UAE (a country that normalized relations with Israel in 2020);
        • high-ranking officials from Qatar and Egypt.

          "Peace Council" chaired by Trump

          In parallel, the White House announced the composition of the supreme body – the "Peace Council," which will be personally headed by Donald Trump. Its task will be strategic control over the transitional technocratic administration in Gaza. Among the key figures of this structure are:

          • Marco Rubio (US Secretary of State);
            • Steve Witkoff (Special Envoy to the Middle East);
              • Jared Kushner (Trump's son-in-law and architect of the "Abraham Accords").

                This decision was not coordinated with Israel and contradicts the policy of our government

                — emphasized Netanyahu's office.

                They also added that Israel insists on the full demilitarization of the enclave before transferring power to any civilian structures.

                Stepan Haftko

                PoliticsNews of the World
                Marco Rubio
                Israel
                White House
                Reuters
                Jerusalem
                United Nations
                Donald Trump
                Qatar
                Benjamin Netanyahu
                Hakan Fidan
                United Arab Emirates
                Turkey
                United States
                Egypt
                Gaza Strip
                Cyprus