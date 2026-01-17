White House announces composition of executive "Peace Council" for Gaza: who is in it

The administration of US President Donald Trump has appointed members of an executive group that will be responsible for implementing a large-scale peace plan in the Gaza Strip. This body is to ensure the region's transition from the ceasefire stage to full reconstruction and demilitarization. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The executive board included influential politicians and financiers:

Marco Rubio – US Secretary of State;

Jared Kushner – Donald Trump's son-in-law, who previously dealt with Middle East settlement;

Steve Witkoff – US envoy for Middle East affairs;

Ajay Banga – President of the World Bank;

Tony Blair – former Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Each member of the council will oversee a separate area: from attracting investments and large-scale financing to building a governance system and restoring infrastructure.

Transition to the second phase of the plan

The formation of the council coincided with the launch of the second phase of Trump's strategy, which provides for demilitarization and the introduction of technocratic governance in the enclave. Steve Witkoff has already issued a warning to the Hamas group, threatening "serious consequences" if it does not fulfill its obligations for complete disarmament.

Challenges to stability

Despite Trump calling this body "the greatest and most prestigious council in history," the situation "on the ground" remains tense. Hamas still controls almost half of Gaza's territory and refuses to lay down its arms. In addition, the truce established in October is regularly violated by clashes and airstrikes, and the fate of the remains of the last hostage remains unresolved.

