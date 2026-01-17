White House announces composition of executive "Peace Council" for Gaza: who is in it

$43.180.08
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 9728 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 14519 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 18532 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 18362 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 35469 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 31577 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27754 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25736 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24942 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
The Trump administration has appointed members of the executive board of the "Peace Council" for Gaza, which will ensure the region's transition from ceasefire to reconstruction and demilitarization. Its members include Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, Ajay Banga, and Tony Blair.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has appointed members of an executive group that will be responsible for implementing a large-scale peace plan in the Gaza Strip. This body is to ensure the region's transition from the ceasefire stage to full reconstruction and demilitarization. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The executive board included influential politicians and financiers:

  • Marco Rubio – US Secretary of State;
    • Jared Kushner – Donald Trump's son-in-law, who previously dealt with Middle East settlement;
      • Steve Witkoff – US envoy for Middle East affairs;
        • Ajay Banga – President of the World Bank;
          • Tony Blair – former Prime Minister of Great Britain.

            Each member of the council will oversee a separate area: from attracting investments and large-scale financing to building a governance system and restoring infrastructure.

            Trump administration considers creating a "Peace Council" for Ukraine, modeled after Gaza17.01.26, 00:29 • 2082 views

            Transition to the second phase of the plan

            The formation of the council coincided with the launch of the second phase of Trump's strategy, which provides for demilitarization and the introduction of technocratic governance in the enclave. Steve Witkoff has already issued a warning to the Hamas group, threatening "serious consequences" if it does not fulfill its obligations for complete disarmament.

            Challenges to stability

            Despite Trump calling this body "the greatest and most prestigious council in history," the situation "on the ground" remains tense. Hamas still controls almost half of Gaza's territory and refuses to lay down its arms. In addition, the truce established in October is regularly violated by clashes and airstrikes, and the fate of the remains of the last hostage remains unresolved. 

            Trump announces the launch of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan: complete demilitarization and a technocratic government16.01.26, 07:08 • 5220 views

            Stepan Haftko

