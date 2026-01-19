Belarusian Foreign Ministry says Trump allegedly offered Lukashenka to join "Peace Council"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus stated that US President Donald Trump, in a personal address to the Belarusian dictator, proposed that Belarus become a founder of the Peace Council, UNN reports with reference to BELTA.

The Belarusian side received a personal address from the President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump, to the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenka. In the address, Belarus is offered to become a founder of the Peace Council – a new international organization – in the context of resolving the situation in Gaza. - said Ruslan Varankov, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

Orban: Hungary joins Trump's Peace Council

Lukashenka's administration highly appreciated that "the American side sees Belarus, and this is directly indicated in the text of the address, as a state that is ready to take on the noble responsibility for building a lasting peace, and to lead by example, to invest in a safe and prosperous future for future generations." In addition, this proposal is considered "as recognition of the personal merits and international authority of the head of the Belarusian state."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Lukashenka had already been informed about the proposal and the dictator perceived it "positively."

Our position is as follows: we are ready to participate in the activities of the Peace Council, taking into account and hoping that this organization will expand its scope and powers far beyond the mandate proposed in the initiative. This will allow it to actively participate in global processes for resolving any international conflicts, which, ultimately, will contribute to building a new security architecture that Belarus has been actively promoting in recent years. - Varankov stated.

Kremlin claims Putin received an invitation to Trump's 'Peace Council' on Gaza

Recall

Donald Trump's administration is developing a project for a new international organization called the "Peace Council," which is intended to be an alternative to the UN. According to the draft charter, which Bloomberg agency has reviewed, countries wishing to obtain a permanent seat on the Council without the need for re-election every three years must make a one-time payment of $1 billion.