Financial Times

Orban: Hungary joins Trump's Peace Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Hungary has received an invitation from Donald Trump to join the US-created Peace Council. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán confirmed the acceptance of this invitation.

Orban: Hungary joins Trump's Peace Council

Hungary has received an invitation to join the US-created Peace Council. This was announced on the social network X by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the corresponding letter was received from US President Donald Trump.

With President Trump comes peace. Another letter has arrived. Hungary's efforts for peace are being recognized. President Trump has invited Hungary to join the Peace Council as a founding member. We, of course, accepted this honorable invitation

- Orbán wrote.

For reference

The Peace Council was established at the initiative of Donald Trump to implement a 20-point plan for the Gaza Strip. It will provide strategic oversight, mobilize international resources, and ensure accountability during the transition from conflict to peace and development, the White House said.

Trump has already sent invitation letters to a number of world leaders. Argentine President Javier Milei and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have confirmed their participation. The involvement of leaders from Egypt, Turkey, and the UAE is also being considered.

Trump proposes countries buy permanent membership in 'Peace Council' for $1 billion18.01.26, 01:55 • 10103 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

