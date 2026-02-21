Merz confirmed unwavering support for Ukraine and called on the EU to speak to the aggressor in the language of force

During his speech at the Christian Democratic Union congress in Stuttgart, German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared Berlin's unwavering determination to continue assisting Ukraine. The head of government called the current Russian regime criminal and emphasized that Moscow's aggression is a challenge to the values of all Europe. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

We stand with the Ukrainian people without any "ifs" or "buts." Germany will never tolerate the criminal Russian regime systematically waging war against the civilian population of Ukraine, against the elderly, women, and children. – Merz emphasized in his speech.

Criticism of Russian propaganda and historical context

The Chancellor separately focused on the informational component of the war, condemning the unbearable Kremlin propaganda that has accompanied military actions for four years now.

Germany stated that it has practically exhausted its stocks of air defense missiles that could be transferred to Ukraine

He reminded that the Ukrainian people suffered from 20th-century tyranny more than many others in the world, so Moscow's modern attempts to deny Ukraine's right to exist will be met with a decisive rebuff from Germany. Merz is convinced that attempts to appease the dictator only encourage him to new attacks.

Appeasement does not create peace. It only encourages the aggressor. Those who today follow "naive pacifism" contribute to the wars of tomorrow. – noted the Chancellor, addressing the delegates of the CDU congress.

Europe's new security strategy based on principles of realism

Concluding his speech, Merz called on European leaders to develop a common security strategy based on political realism and the protection of sovereignty. In his opinion, Europe must strengthen its defense capabilities to be able to protect its own freedom and well-being in the new geopolitical realities. The response to external threats must be unified and free from excessive indecision.

We need to learn to speak the language of power. Our response must be based on realism, linked to values, and continue the traditions of Konrad Adenauer and Helmut Kohl. – summarized the head of the German government.

Little chance for negotiations - Merz predicts a long war between Russia and Ukraine