German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sees little chance of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war through negotiations. He predicted a long war and called Russia a "barbaric state." This is reported by UNN with reference to Frankfurter Allgemeine.

According to Merz, this war will end only when one of the two sides is exhausted - either militarily or economically. He noted that humanitarian arguments and reason will not convince Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the war.

As Merz noted, the goal of European countries' efforts is "to ensure that the Russian state cannot continue the war militarily and cannot finance it economically."

He also added that the Russian authorities "will not be able to do without war at all in the foreseeable future."

They are forced to keep the war machine running because they have no plan for what to do with the hundreds of thousands of partially severely traumatized soldiers returning from the front.