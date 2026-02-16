Germany stated that it has practically exhausted its stocks of air defense missiles that could be transferred to Ukraine

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
05:19 PM • 7430 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 13087 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 14231 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 25443 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 23563 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 44642 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 25369 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29147 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35247 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37918 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
0.8m/s
81%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 19535 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhotoFebruary 16, 01:28 PM • 27387 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 18654 views
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it hasFebruary 16, 02:49 PM • 9812 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 7004 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions06:03 PM • 6526 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 18663 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 25440 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 44640 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 80499 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Musician
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
Gulyaypole
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhoto06:54 PM • 2836 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 7034 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 19549 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 27550 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 31088 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Film

Germany stated that it has practically exhausted its stocks of air defense missiles that could be transferred to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that Germany has almost exhausted its stocks of air defense missiles that it could send to Ukraine. He emphasized that other European countries should also increase their contribution to the supply of air defense systems.

Germany stated that it has practically exhausted its stocks of air defense missiles that could be transferred to Ukraine

Germany has almost exhausted its stocks of air defense missiles that it could send to Ukraine. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Deutschlandfunk, reports UNN.

If we talk specifically about defense capability, we see that Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine is running out of air defense missile stocks. He once again very convincingly demonstrated this in Munich with a PowerPoint presentation. Why is the supply, which Europe should actually provide, so slow? Partly because we no longer have what is still there from air defense missiles, for example, the Patriot system – this is American production.

- said Wadephul.

He added that everything that is currently produced immediately goes to Ukraine through a mechanism that is mainly financed by Europeans, namely Germany.

Other Europeans can also contribute more. In one or another European country, there are still other issues related to air defense, and colleague Pistorius once again called on everyone to review their stocks and activate them. I can only support this, we in Germany have done this many times. So it does not depend on Germany. We have provided everything we had. We finance the lion's share, Ukraine receives what it is fully entitled to. This has been said many times here, because Ukraine defends our freedom, but all other Europeans must also do more. And that is what we need now.

- added Wadephul.

Recall

Ukraine's partners announced a new large-scale defense support package worth $38 billion, a significant part of which will be aimed at strengthening the air defense system.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine