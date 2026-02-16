Germany has almost exhausted its stocks of air defense missiles that it could send to Ukraine. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Deutschlandfunk, reports UNN.

If we talk specifically about defense capability, we see that Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine is running out of air defense missile stocks. He once again very convincingly demonstrated this in Munich with a PowerPoint presentation. Why is the supply, which Europe should actually provide, so slow? Partly because we no longer have what is still there from air defense missiles, for example, the Patriot system – this is American production.

He added that everything that is currently produced immediately goes to Ukraine through a mechanism that is mainly financed by Europeans, namely Germany.

Other Europeans can also contribute more. In one or another European country, there are still other issues related to air defense, and colleague Pistorius once again called on everyone to review their stocks and activate them. I can only support this, we in Germany have done this many times. So it does not depend on Germany. We have provided everything we had. We finance the lion's share, Ukraine receives what it is fully entitled to. This has been said many times here, because Ukraine defends our freedom, but all other Europeans must also do more. And that is what we need now.