The Kremlin claims Putin received an invitation to Trump's 'Peace Council' on Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin received an invitation to join Donald Trump's 'Peace Council' on Gaza. The Russian authorities are studying this proposal.

The Kremlin claims Putin received an invitation to Trump's 'Peace Council' on Gaza

The Kremlin claims that the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, received an invitation to join US President Donald Trump's "Peace Council" on Gaza, as stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"Yes, indeed, President Putin also received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join this composition of the Peace Council," Peskov said.

According to him, the Russian authorities are "currently studying" this proposal.

"Today we are studying all the details of this proposal. We hope for contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances," Peskov noted.

Addition

On January 16, Donald Trump announced the start of the formation of a Peace Council, which, according to his plan, will manage the reconstruction of Gaza and control the work of the interim Palestinian administration.

The Council will begin its work after at least three states join it. Qatar, Hungary, and Kazakhstan have already announced their readiness to participate in its work. Invitations to the organization were also received by Argentine President Javier Milei and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Julia Shramko

