Trump Imposes Global 10% Tariffs in Response to Supreme Court Decision

There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
06:27 PM • 11229 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 12589 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 18407 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 20383 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 20302 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 23098 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 41386 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14914 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 21043 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Chinese refiners buy Russian oil instead of India in February at discounts - BloombergFebruary 20, 03:26 PM • 4662 views
US Supreme Court rules Trump's global tariffs illegalFebruary 20, 03:31 PM • 10333 views
EU analyzes US Supreme Court decision to overturn Trump's tariffsFebruary 20, 04:01 PM • 3754 views
Trump holds press conference after Supreme Court overturns global tariffsVideoFebruary 20, 05:28 PM • 3774 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children07:21 PM • 5510 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 22822 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 32190 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 41386 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 62576 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 98955 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationship08:02 PM • 2888 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children07:21 PM • 5520 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 16070 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 39175 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 41683 views
Trump Imposes Global 10% Tariffs in Response to Supreme Court Decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing a 10% tariff on all imports. This decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled previous tariffs illegal.

Trump Imposes Global 10% Tariffs in Response to Supreme Court Decision

US President Donald Trump signed a decree introducing an additional 10% tariff on all imports in an attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court's decision, which earlier that day declared his previous tariffs illegal. The American president announced this on his social network Truthsocial, UNN writes.

Details

I am honored to have just signed in the Oval Office a global 10% tariff on all countries, which will take effect almost immediately.

- Trump wrote on the social network.

The new order is based on Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the head of state to temporarily restrict imports to balance the country's balance of payments. Trump emphasized that the new fees will be collected in addition to the already existing duties, and the decision takes effect almost immediately to prevent budget losses from the cessation of previous payments.

Legal conflict and limitations of new tariffs

The US Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration, holding that the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose global tariffs was an overreach of presidential authority.

In response, Trump called the judges "a disgrace to the nation" and stated that Section 122 gives him even more powerful tools of influence that the court effectively cannot overturn. However, lawyers note that under this law, tariffs can only be in effect for 150 days, after which the president is obliged to obtain official congressional approval for their extension.

Trump says foreign countries are 'dancing in the streets' after Supreme Court tariff ruling20.02.26, 20:48 • 2950 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
Social network
Supreme Court of the United States
United States Congress
Donald Trump
United States