Trump Imposes Global 10% Tariffs in Response to Supreme Court Decision

US President Donald Trump signed a decree introducing an additional 10% tariff on all imports in an attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court's decision, which earlier that day declared his previous tariffs illegal. The American president announced this on his social network Truthsocial, UNN writes.

Details

I am honored to have just signed in the Oval Office a global 10% tariff on all countries, which will take effect almost immediately. - Trump wrote on the social network.

The new order is based on Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the head of state to temporarily restrict imports to balance the country's balance of payments. Trump emphasized that the new fees will be collected in addition to the already existing duties, and the decision takes effect almost immediately to prevent budget losses from the cessation of previous payments.

Legal conflict and limitations of new tariffs

The US Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration, holding that the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose global tariffs was an overreach of presidential authority.

In response, Trump called the judges "a disgrace to the nation" and stated that Section 122 gives him even more powerful tools of influence that the court effectively cannot overturn. However, lawyers note that under this law, tariffs can only be in effect for 150 days, after which the president is obliged to obtain official congressional approval for their extension.

