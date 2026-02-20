Trump says foreign countries are 'dancing in the streets' after Supreme Court tariff ruling

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
04:35 PM • 5370 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 12444 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 15611 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 17231 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 19690 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 35635 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14058 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20503 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50450 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 83139 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
2m/s
54%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orban released a campaign video with footage of Zelenskyy before the electionsPhotoFebruary 20, 09:36 AM • 11423 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 26015 views
Smilianskyi mocked Honcharenko over his statement to NABU and glued his photo to a toilet brushPhotoFebruary 20, 12:35 PM • 7374 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 10980 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 16531 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 16615 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 26104 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 35635 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 59731 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 95523 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Vitaliy Kim
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 11046 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 37072 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 39825 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 37038 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 29703 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Starlink
Lancet (loitering munition)

Trump says foreign countries are 'dancing in the streets' after Supreme Court tariff ruling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The US President thanked the three justices who voted in his favor, then claimed that foreign nations 'who have been cheating us for years' are now 'dancing in the streets.'

Trump says foreign countries are 'dancing in the streets' after Supreme Court tariff ruling

US leader Donald Trump said he was "ashamed of some members" of the Supreme Court for "lacking the courage to do what is right" for the US, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

The US President thanked the three justices who voted in his favor, then stated that foreign nations "who have been cheating us for years" are now "dancing in the streets."

EU analyzes US Supreme Court decision to overturn Trump's tariffs20.02.26, 18:01 • 2364 views

"They won't be dancing for long, I assure you," he added.

"The Democrats on the court are thrilled... they automatically vote no."

Trump calls Supreme Court's tariff decision a 'disgrace'20.02.26, 18:54 • 1920 views

Recall

The US Supreme Court overturned President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs. The decision was made by a majority vote (6 to 3) and concerns tariffs imposed by Trump under emergency powers law.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
Supreme Court of the United States
Donald Trump
United States