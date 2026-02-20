Trump says foreign countries are 'dancing in the streets' after Supreme Court tariff ruling

US leader Donald Trump said he was "ashamed of some members" of the Supreme Court for "lacking the courage to do what is right" for the US, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

The US President thanked the three justices who voted in his favor, then stated that foreign nations "who have been cheating us for years" are now "dancing in the streets."

EU analyzes US Supreme Court decision to overturn Trump's tariffs

"They won't be dancing for long, I assure you," he added.

"The Democrats on the court are thrilled... they automatically vote no."

Trump calls Supreme Court's tariff decision a 'disgrace'

Recall

The US Supreme Court overturned President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs. The decision was made by a majority vote (6 to 3) and concerns tariffs imposed by Trump under emergency powers law.