Ukraine invited to Trump's Peace Council: Zelenskyy responded whether cooperation with Russia and Belarus is possible

Ukraine has received an invitation to join the Council of Peace, initiated by US President Donald Trump. However, it is difficult to imagine membership in this organization with Russia and Belarus - two neighboring states that jointly started a war against Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in response to questions from Ukrainian media, UNN reports.

We have received the invitation. Diplomats are working on this invitation. Russia is our enemy, Belarus is their ally. Frankly, for now, it is very difficult for me to imagine how we and Russia can be together in one council or another. And this does not apply to this peace council. Russia is simply about a "war council." And Belarus is with them. Namely, Lukashenka's regime. - Zelenskyy stated.

