Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Financial Times

Ukraine invited to Trump's Peace Council: Zelenskyy responded whether cooperation with Russia and Belarus is possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Ukraine has received an invitation to join the Peace Council initiated by Donald Trump. President Zelenskyy considers it difficult to be a member of it together with Russia and Belarus, which are enemies.

Ukraine invited to Trump's Peace Council: Zelenskyy responded whether cooperation with Russia and Belarus is possible

Ukraine has received an invitation to join the Council of Peace, initiated by US President Donald Trump. However, it is difficult to imagine membership in this organization with Russia and Belarus - two neighboring states that jointly started a war against Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in response to questions from Ukrainian media, UNN reports.

Details

We have received the invitation. Diplomats are working on this invitation. Russia is our enemy, Belarus is their ally. Frankly, for now, it is very difficult for me to imagine how we and Russia can be together in one council or another. And this does not apply to this peace council. Russia is simply about a "war council." And Belarus is with them. Namely, Lukashenka's regime.

- Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the military to inform partners about the change in Russia's tactics and the special focus of attacks on energy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Electricity
Belarus
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine