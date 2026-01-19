$43.180.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

List of countries invited to Donald Trump's "Peace Council" - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Donald Trump has invited a number of countries to his "Peace Council for Gaza" to implement a 20-point plan. The signing ceremony is scheduled for this Thursday in Davos.

List of countries invited to Donald Trump's "Peace Council" - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump has sent invitations to leaders of several world states with a proposal to join his "Peace Council for Gaza." The main goal of creating the new structure is to implement a 20-point plan aimed at ensuring lasting peace and rebuilding the Palestinian enclave. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

Trump plans to hold an official signing ceremony this Thursday in Davos. Despite the tight deadlines, some of the invited parties are calling for a review of the terms of the commission's operation, which were outlined in the draft charter.

Emmanuel Macron declined Donald Trump's invitation to join the "Peace Council"19.01.26, 20:06 • 1828 views

Composition of invited participants

According to sources familiar with the matter and based on public information, the list of invited countries and organizations includes representatives from all continents. In particular, the list includes:

  • Ukraine, Poland, Great Britain, Germany, France, and Italy.
    • Middle Eastern countries: Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, and Oman.
      • Representatives from Asia and Oceania: Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand.
        • Countries of America: Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay.
          • Also on the list are Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and the European Commission.

            Kremlin claims Putin received an invitation to Trump's 'Peace Council' on Gaza19.01.26, 12:50 • 3024 views

            It is noted that this list is not exhaustive, and not all listed countries have officially confirmed receipt of the invitation or their readiness to participate. Earlier it was reported that the terms of membership involve significant financial contributions, which caused hesitation among some European leaders.

            Trump proposes countries buy permanent membership in 'Peace Council' for $1 billion18.01.26, 01:55 • 11898 views

