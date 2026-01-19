List of countries invited to Donald Trump's "Peace Council" - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump has sent invitations to leaders of several world states with a proposal to join his "Peace Council for Gaza." The main goal of creating the new structure is to implement a 20-point plan aimed at ensuring lasting peace and rebuilding the Palestinian enclave. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Trump plans to hold an official signing ceremony this Thursday in Davos. Despite the tight deadlines, some of the invited parties are calling for a review of the terms of the commission's operation, which were outlined in the draft charter.

Composition of invited participants

According to sources familiar with the matter and based on public information, the list of invited countries and organizations includes representatives from all continents. In particular, the list includes:

Ukraine, Poland, Great Britain, Germany, France, and Italy.

Middle Eastern countries: Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, and Oman.

Representatives from Asia and Oceania: Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Countries of America: Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay.

Also on the list are Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and the European Commission.

It is noted that this list is not exhaustive, and not all listed countries have officially confirmed receipt of the invitation or their readiness to participate. Earlier it was reported that the terms of membership involve significant financial contributions, which caused hesitation among some European leaders.

