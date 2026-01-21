Trump could lead Peace Council indefinitely after leaving White House - Bloomberg

President Donald Trump may continue to lead his proposed Peace Council after leaving the White House. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

These words came from an American official who wished to remain anonymous. He added that Trump would remain chairman of the council until he resigned.

The possibility of lifetime chairman status for Trump is the latest hurdle in the creation of a landmark diplomatic initiative. It is drawing resistance from Group of Seven leaders and comes as the administration tries to clarify who will be on the council, how it will be governed and how it will function. - he stated.

Context

Earlier, Trump stated that the Peace Council could replace the ineffective, in his opinion, United Nations. At the same time, he argued that this organization, which has existed for several decades, could still contribute to his peacekeeping efforts.

The UN simply hasn't been very helpful. I'm a big believer in the UN's potential, but it has never fully realized it. - Trump said.

The US President added that "of all the wars he settled, the United Nations never helped him in any."

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to join the Peace Council being created by US President Donald Trump.