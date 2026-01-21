Trump could lead Peace Council indefinitely after leaving White House - Bloomberg

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:59 AM • 5956 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 26585 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 47721 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 42520 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 68746 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 39243 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 59019 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 26870 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29878 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 27516 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Writer Andriy Lyubka mobilizes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine after volunteer workJanuary 21, 12:47 AM • 15009 views
New train disaster in Spain: one dead, at least 14 injuredVideoJanuary 21, 01:20 AM • 13900 views
Trump's plane made an emergency landing en route to Davos due to electrical wiring issues04:33 AM • 12976 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 10200 views
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FT08:33 AM • 10789 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 36624 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 68746 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 59019 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 52599 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 64845 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ali Khamenei
Han Duck-soo
Yoon Suk Yeol
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 10229 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 18237 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 24304 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 25166 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 32005 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian

Trump could lead Peace Council indefinitely after leaving White House - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Donald Trump could continue to lead his proposed Peace Council after his presidential term ends.

Trump could lead Peace Council indefinitely after leaving White House - Bloomberg

President Donald Trump may continue to lead his proposed Peace Council after leaving the White House. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

These words came from an American official who wished to remain anonymous. He added that Trump would remain chairman of the council until he resigned.

The possibility of lifetime chairman status for Trump is the latest hurdle in the creation of a landmark diplomatic initiative. It is drawing resistance from Group of Seven leaders and comes as the administration tries to clarify who will be on the council, how it will be governed and how it will function.

- he stated.

Context

Earlier, Trump stated that the Peace Council could replace the ineffective, in his opinion, United Nations. At the same time, he argued that this organization, which has existed for several decades, could still contribute to his peacekeeping efforts.

The UN simply hasn't been very helpful. I'm a big believer in the UN's potential, but it has never fully realized it.

- Trump said.

The US President added that "of all the wars he settled, the United Nations never helped him in any."

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to join the Peace Council being created by US President Donald Trump.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
G7
Bloomberg L.P.
United Nations
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu