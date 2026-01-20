$43.180.08
Trump threatens 200% tariffs on French wines and champagne: what's the reason?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Donald Trump stated that he would impose a 200% tariff on French wines and champagne to force Emmanuel Macron to join his "Peace Council" initiative. France intends to reject the invitation, and Trump also invited Vladimir Putin to the council.

Trump threatens 200% tariffs on French wines and champagne: what's the reason?

US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 200% tariff on French wines and champagne, which, he said, would push French President Emmanuel Macron to join Trump's "Peace Council" initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

When asked by a reporter about Macron saying he would not join the board, Trump replied: "He said that? Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon."

"I'm going to put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagne, and he'll join, but he doesn't have to join," Trump said.

At this stage, France intends to decline the invitation to join the initiative, a source close to Macron said on Monday.

Trump first proposed the creation of a "Peace Council" when he announced his plan to end the war in Gaza last September. But the invitation sent to world leaders last week outlines a broad role in ending conflicts around the world, the publication writes.

According to a document seen by Reuters, a draft charter circulated to some 60 countries by the US administration calls on members to contribute $1 billion in cash if they want their membership to last more than three years.

On Sunday, governments reacted cautiously to Trump's invitation, a plan that diplomats said could harm the work of the UN.

On Monday, Trump also said he had invited Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to become a member of the "Peace Council." "He was invited," Trump confirmed.

Julia Shramko

