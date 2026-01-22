US President Donald Trump and world leaders signed the Peace Council charter in Davos, Switzerland, the event was broadcast by the White House, writes UNN.

Details

Donald Trump delivered a speech, after which he invited representatives of other countries to the stage to "launch the Peace Council at full strength."

After that, the signing of the document began.

"This council has the chance to become one of the most influential bodies ever created, and it is a tremendous honor for me to be its chairman," Trump said during his speech before the signing.

Trump, as Fox News notes, stated that "59 countries" are participating in the historic mission of the Peace Council, which aims to end the conflict in Gaza and force Hamas to give up its weapons.

"They must surrender their weapons. If they don't, it will be their end," Trump said.

Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism