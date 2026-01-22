Trump and world leaders signed the Peace Council charter in Davos

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:31 AM • 8746 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 15969 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 23859 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 39495 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 38479 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 61520 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 33319 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 54624 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 54295 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 22059 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil market revives: prices rise after Trump abandons tariffs against EuropeJanuary 22, 04:58 AM • 4774 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22PhotoJanuary 22, 05:06 AM • 12124 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 25885 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH05:49 AM • 13281 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhoto06:26 AM • 10216 views
Publications
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 2492 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 61522 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 54624 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 53842 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 54298 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleh Kiper
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Greenland
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 19637 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 17193 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 17726 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 53842 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 36708 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
The New York Times

Trump and world leaders signed the Peace Council charter in Davos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

Donald Trump and world leaders signed the Peace Council Charter in Davos. The Council's goal is to end the conflict in Gaza and force Hamas to disarm.

Trump and world leaders signed the Peace Council charter in Davos

US President Donald Trump and world leaders signed the Peace Council charter in Davos, Switzerland, the event was broadcast by the White House, writes UNN.

Details

Donald Trump delivered a speech, after which he invited representatives of other countries to the stage to "launch the Peace Council at full strength."

After that, the signing of the document began.

"This council has the chance to become one of the most influential bodies ever created, and it is a tremendous honor for me to be its chairman," Trump said during his speech before the signing.

Trump, as Fox News notes, stated that "59 countries" are participating in the historic mission of the Peace Council, which aims to end the conflict in Gaza and force Hamas to give up its weapons.

"They must surrender their weapons. If they don't, it will be their end," Trump said.

Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism22.01.26, 07:36 • 25980 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
US Elections
Davos
Fox News
White House
Switzerland
Donald Trump
Gaza Strip