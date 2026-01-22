Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism

Today, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump plans to hold a solemn signing ceremony for the charter of the newly established "Peace Council." This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

Trump positions the new Council as an alternative to the United Nations, aiming to resolve global conflicts, starting with the Gaza Strip. According to the American president, the new structure will be able to do work that the UN has failed to do for decades.

Geography of participants and membership conditions

Currently, more than 25 countries have confirmed their readiness to join the initiative. Among the first participants are Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, UAE, and Qatar.

Hungary, Argentina, and Israel have also announced their intention to join the council. According to the draft charter, membership entails a three-year term, and to obtain a permanent seat, countries must contribute $1 billion to the organization's fund.

Resistance of European leaders and threat of tariffs

Key European allies of the United States met Trump's idea with outright coolness. France, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden officially refused to participate, expressing concern about undermining the authority of the UN.

French President Emmanuel Macron became the object of personal criticism from Trump, who promised to impose 200% tariffs on French wines and champagne for refusing to join the council. Germany, Great Britain, and Italy currently maintain neutrality, trying to assess the consequences of joining the new body.

Ukraine's position in the new format

Ukraine also received an official invitation to participate in the "Peace Council." President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the appeal from the White House but noted that Kyiv is currently studying the format of this structure. The main stumbling block is the possible participation of representatives of Russia and Belarus in the council, which, according to the Ukrainian side, contradicts the very idea of security cooperation. Ukraine will announce its final decision after consultations with American partners in Davos.

