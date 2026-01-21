Seven new countries have joined Trump's "Peace Council"

A group of states, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Qatar, has officially announced their intention to become members of US President Donald Trump's "Peace Council." In a joint statement, the Muslim-majority countries stated that they support the goal of establishing lasting peace and rebuilding Gaza. Earlier, Israel confirmed its participation in the new structure. This is reported by UNN with reference to a BBC article.

Details

The situation regarding Russia's participation remains ambiguous. During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Donald Trump stated that Putin had accepted the invitation. However, the Russian side reported that the issue is still under consideration. Putin noted that Russia is ready to allocate $1 billion from frozen assets for the organization's needs, emphasizing the Middle East's priority in the council's activities.

Despite the council's initial goal being the settlement of the conflict in Gaza, the proposed charter does not mention the territory of Palestine. This raises concerns among some parts of the international community, which see the new institution as an attempt to replace the functions of the UN. In particular, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob rejected the invitation, stating that it represents a dangerous interference in the international order.

