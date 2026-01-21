$43.180.08
The New York Times

Seven new countries have joined Trump's "Peace Council"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Qatar have joined Trump's "Peace Council." Israel has also confirmed its participation, while Russia is considering the invitation.

Seven new countries have joined Trump's "Peace Council"

A group of states, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Qatar, has officially announced their intention to become members of US President Donald Trump's "Peace Council." In a joint statement, the Muslim-majority countries stated that they support the goal of establishing lasting peace and rebuilding Gaza. Earlier, Israel confirmed its participation in the new structure. This is reported by UNN with reference to a BBC article.

Details

The situation regarding Russia's participation remains ambiguous. During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Donald Trump stated that Putin had accepted the invitation. However, the Russian side reported that the issue is still under consideration. Putin noted that Russia is ready to allocate $1 billion from frozen assets for the organization's needs, emphasizing the Middle East's priority in the council's activities.

Putin ready to allocate $1 billion from frozen assets to Trump's "Peace Council"21.01.26, 22:44 • 848 views

Despite the council's initial goal being the settlement of the conflict in Gaza, the proposed charter does not mention the territory of Palestine. This raises concerns among some parts of the international community, which see the new institution as an attempt to replace the functions of the UN. In particular, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob rejected the invitation, stating that it represents a dangerous interference in the international order. 

Meloni postponed signing up for Trump's "Peace Council" due to legal risks21.01.26, 22:53 • 792 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Israel
Davos
United Nations
Jordan
Indonesia
Donald Trump
Slovenia
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Turkey
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip
Pakistan
The State of Palestine