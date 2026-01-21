$43.180.08
The New York Times

Meloni postponed signing up for Trump's "Peace Council" due to legal risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the country will not immediately join Trump's "Peace Council" project. The reason is the inconsistency of certain provisions with Italian law and the need for parliamentary approval.

Meloni postponed signing up for Trump's "Peace Council" due to legal risks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the country will not immediately join US President Donald Trump's "Peace Council" project. The main reason for the delay is the inconsistency of certain provisions of the institution with Italian law. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Some elements are incompatible with our constitution, and that prevents us from signing tomorrow. My position, as always, is one of openness.

— Meloni explained on Italian state television on Wednesday.

The signing ceremony for the agreement to establish the "Peace Council" is scheduled for Thursday as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The new structure was conceived as a platform for resolving the conflict in Gaza, but US allies fear that it aims to replace the United Nations.

EU leaders to shift focus in Davos from Ukraine to Greenland after Trump's threats - Media19.01.26, 15:12 • 12074 views

Main obstacles to Italy's accession:

  • Constitutional limitations: internal assessments have revealed contradictions between the structure of the new council and Italy's obligations within the UN.
    • Bureaucratic procedures: membership in the organization requires parliamentary consent and approval from President Sergio Mattarella, which is a lengthy process.
      • European solidarity: most EU governments are currently refraining from participating in the initiative.

        Despite the delay, Meloni emphasized the importance of dialogue with Washington.

        We are in a context where all our certainties are disappearing – or risk doing so. No one is interested in driving a wedge between Europe and the US – and it is certainly not in Italy's interest.

        — Meloni noted.

        The Prime Minister also confirmed Italy's readiness to assist in the reconstruction of Gaza and the training of local police forces. Earlier, Meloni stated her intention to mediate in the dispute between Europe and the US regarding the issue of Greenland. 

        Meloni tries to de-escalate US-EU tensions: Meloni intervenes in Greenland conflict - Media18.01.26, 17:26 • 9664 views

        Stepan Haftko

